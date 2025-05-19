Advertisement
Television

‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 50 is complete. Now, we’re ranking all 20 hosts

Photo illustration showing a variety of SNL Season 50 hosts
Ranking the best hosts of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 50. Top row from left: Quinta Brunson, Lady Gaga, Kenan Thompson, Jean Smart, Jack Black. Middle row from left: Walton Goggins, Ariana Grande, Paul Mescal. Bottom row from left: Jon Hamm, John Mulaney, Nate Bargatze.
(Photo illustration by An Amlotte / Los Angeles Times; photographs from NBC)
By Omar L. Gallaga

In its landmark 50th season, “Saturday Night Live” had a lot going for it: a huge cast of performers with a diverse toolbox of styles and talents, a fine assortment of musical guests (Chappell Roan! Stevie Nicks! Timothée Chalamet?) and celebratory events across multiple channels for its half-century anniversary. And it had “Lorne” (the biography), of course; creator Lorne Michaels still runs the ship.

But on a week-to-week basis, it was the guest hosts who set the tone and helped make or break a particular episode. A great host, one who is game and enthusiastic and eager to play, such as Paul Mescal or Ariana Grande, could elevate an episode way beyond expectations. An otherwise talented guest host having an off week or who was underserved by the material, like Chris Rock or Mikey Madison, reminds you that nothing is certain with “SNL.” And an outright bad host (see the bottom) can make the 90-minute show seem interminable and out of touch.

Now, let us celebrate the hosts who got it right, brought their A-game, benefited from great sketch writing and support from the cast and crew. Here are the best hosts of Season 50, ranked.

1. Lady Gaga, March 8

A woman in a white dress sits on a couch next to man in holding a small black dog.
Ready to roll: Lady Gaga and Marcello Hernández in the sketch “A Long Goodbye.”
(Will Heath/NBC)
Advertisement

It was one of “SNL’s” weirdest episodes, but perfectly tuned for Gaga, who sang in multiple sketches, appeared in mock ads for L’Oreal easy-run mascara and little red glasses for women of a certain age, served at a Satanic restaurant, and memorably rode her rolling luggage to the airport. Not only was she funny and brilliant in the sketches, but she also gave two of the season’s most dynamic musical performances with “Abracadabra” and “Killah.”

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1878 -- Pictured: Host and musical guest Lady Gaga and Bowen Yang during Promos in Studio 8H on Thursday, March 6, 2025 -- (Photo by: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC)

Television

Lady Gaga slays on ‘SNL’ with musical sketches and performances from ‘Mayhem’

Lady Gaga sang, danced and joked with the ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast, while also performing two singles from her new album.

2. Ariana Grande, Oct. 12

A king sitting on a throne looking over at three people standing near him.
“Twist and shout”: Andrew Dismukes, left, Maya Rudolph, Ariana Grande and Andy Samberg in “Castrati.”
(Will Heath/NBC)

It was her third time hosting, but it was somehow still a complete surprise how spectacular Grande was in her run-up to the release of “Wicked.” Perfect impressions of Celine Dion and Jennifer Coolidge and a ridiculously wrong (and very funny) sketch called “Castrati” were among the highlights of a top-to-bottom ace appearance.

Cast member Bowen Yang, host Ariana Grande and musical guest Stevie Nicks on the set of "Saturday Night Live."

Television

Ariana Grande aces her musical impressions on ‘SNL’ — especially Celine Dion

The ‘Wicked’ star ably mimicked Celine Dion, Britney Spears and others in her ‘SNL’ hosting gig, which featured musical guest Stevie Nicks performing ‘The Lighthouse.’

3. Jack Black, April 5

A man in a black uniform points at a teenage boy in leather jacket and black T-shirt on a beach.
“Happiness is a disease”: Jack Black and Michael Longfellow in the “Goth Kid on Vacation” sketch.
(NBC/Holland Rainwater/NBC)

Like Gaga, the star of “A Minecraft Movie” danced and sang multiple times, most notably in a brief My Chemical Romance homage, “Goth Kid on Vacation.” Sometimes good hosting is about bringing lots of energy and commitment; Black went above and beyond on both counts in a wild “Flamin’ Hot Preparation H” commercial.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1880 -- Pictured: (l-r) Musical guest Brandi Carlile & Elton John, Host Jack Black, and Heidi Gardner during Promos in Studio 8H on Thursday, April 3, 2025 -- (Photo by: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)

Television

‘SNL’ host Jack Black mines some fresh energy, and a word gets past the censors

Jack Black wasn’t afraid to get silly in this week’s episode, which featured an appearance from Mike Myers, a curse word that slipped the censors and jabs at Morgan Wallen.

4. Quinta Brunson, May 3

A woman in white haired wig sits next to a man dressed as an old man.
They found OnlySeniors: Quinta Brunson and Kenan Thompson in the “Life Insurance” sketch.
(NBC/Leanne Diaz/NBC)
Advertisement

Don’t call it recency bias. The “Abbott Elementary” creator and star returned a year after her first-time hosting and once again flexed short-form comedy muscles that made her an online star before TV stardom. Brunson brilliantly played a senior on an OnlyFans-like service, an increasingly punchy insult boxer and a very creative hand gesturer in a follow-up to the classic “Traffic Altercation” sketch.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1882 -- Pictured: (l-r) Musical guest Benson Boone and host Quinta Brunson during Promos in Studio 8H on Thursday, May 1, 2025 -- (Photo by: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)

Television

‘SNL’ host Quinta Brunson once again teaches a comedy master class

The star and creator of “Abbott Elementary” returned to host “Saturday Night Live” for a second time, and her monologue featured cameos by Sabrina Carpenter and Dwyane Wade.

5. John Mulaney, Nov. 2

A man in glasses, a short-sleeve white shirt and red striped tie speaking into a headset.
John Mulaney in the “Beppo” sketch, about a doomed chimp astronaut.
(Chinaza Ajuonuma/NBC)

It may have been overshadowed by a Kamala Harris appearance right before the 2024 presidential election, but Mulaney’s sixth time as host was just as solid as the rest with a predictably excellent monologue, a silly sketch about a doomed chimp astronaut and another epic Broadway-inspired musical revue about New York City. It’s easy to forget how consistently excellent the “Everybody’s Live” host is at fronting “Saturday Night Live.”

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1869 -- Pictured: (l-r) Musical guest Chappell Roan, host John Mulaney, and Ego Nwodim during Promos in Studio 8H on Thursday, October 31, 2024 -- (Photo by: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC)

Television

John Mulaney hosts ‘SNL’ and Kamala Harris appears in cold open

The John Mulaney-hosted episode features an appearance from Kamala Harris as the presidential race enters its final days. Chappell Roan debuts a new song.

6. Paul Mescal, Dec. 7

A group of people dressed in yellow and red robes of ancient Greece.
Jane Wickline, left, Bowen Yang, Paul Mescal, Michael Longfellow, Mikey Day and Kenan Thompson turn “Gladiator II” into a musical.
(Chinaza Ajuonuma/NBC)

A great hosting debut for the actor, who was the perfect Daddy in a “Please Don’t Destroy” sketch and very funny in a “Gladiator II” musical.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1866 -- Pictured: Musical guest Shaboozey, host Paul Mescal, and Chloe Fineman during Promos in Studio 8H on Thursday, December 5, 2024 -- (Photo by: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC)

Television

First-time ‘SNL’ host Paul Mescal isn’t afraid to have fun, and Church Lady returns

The Irish actor had a breezy time hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ for this first time, and Dana Carvey returned with Church Lady and ‘Church Chat.’

7. Nate Bargatze, Oct. 5

Four men sitting in a boat wearing 18th century tricorne hats and blue and white military uniforms.
A Founding Father returns: James Austin Johnson, left, Nate Bargatze and Kenan Thompson during the “Washington’s Dream 2” sketch.
(Will Heath/NBC)
Advertisement

Maybe it didn’t hit the dizzying heights of his 2023 hosting debut, but the sophomore appearance from the stand-up had some solid sketches, including another visit with George Washington.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1866 -- Pictured: Host Nate Bargatze during Promos in Studio 8H on Tuesday, October 1, 2024 -- (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC)

Television

‘SNL’ sees Nate Bargatze return as host, along with another debate cold open

Comedian Nate Bargatze hosted ‘Saturday Night Live’ for a second time, and last week’s guest stars also returned for the cold open, this time to parody the vice presidential debate.

8. Walton Goggins, May 10

Two women sit at a table as a waiter in a pink partially unbuttoned shirt stands between them.
This waiter really likes your mom: Sarah Sherman, left, Walton Goggins and Heidi Gardner in the “Mother’s Day Brunch” sketch.
(NBC/Will Heath/NBC)

The “White Lotus” star delighted as a horny Mother’s Day brunch server and a boss with a Squatty Potty in his first time as host.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1883 -- Pictured: Host Walton Goggins during Promos in Studio 8H on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 -- (Photo by: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC)

Television

Walton Goggins hosts ‘SNL’ for the first time, bringing his oddball energy to the show

The actor, fresh off of ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ finale and his recent turn in Season 3 of ‘The White Lotus,’ was funny and committed in his first stint as host.

9. Scarlett Johansson, May 17

A couple sits at a high top bar table as another couple stands by them.
“I’m scared of her”: Marcello Hernández, left, Bad Bunny, Scarlett Johansson and Ego Nwodim in the “Couple at the Bar” sketch.
(NBC/Will Heath/NBC)

The season finale host started strong, took off perfectly in an air travel-themed “Please Don’t Destroy” video and was game for a brutal “Weekend Update” joke exchange. But the back half of the episode was so rough even a Marvel superhero couldn’t save it.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1884 -- Pictured: (l-r) Musical guest Bad Bunny, host Scarlett Johansson, and Kenan Thompson

Television

‘SNL’: Scarlett Johansson pilots smooth takeoff, rough landing in Season 50 finale

The actor did an ace job hosting the show’s season finale, and Bad Bunny appeared in a couple sketches, as did former cast member Mike Myers.

10. Jon Hamm, April 12

A man with white hair in a floral shirt and linen pants holds a knife as he looks at a sitting woman seen behind.
“What if we took all the fluoride out of the drinking water?”: Jon Hamm as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the “White Potus” sketch.
(NBC/Holland Rainwater/NBC)
Advertisement

Hamm, hosting for the fourth time, was spot-on with turns as a self-defeating game show contestant and a police officer obsessed with pizza. The other sketches just weren’t as strong this time.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1881 -- Pictured: (l-r) Host Jon Hamm and Chloe Fineman during Promos on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 -- (Photo by: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC)

Television

Amid tariff chaos, ‘SNL’ mocks ‘The White Potus’ Donald Trump and his Cabinet

From the cold open to a spoof of ‘The White Lotus’ to ‘Weekend Update,’ Trump’s trade war figured prominently in the latest episode, hosted by Jon Hamm.

The rest

  1. Jean Smart, Sept. 28
  2. Bill Burr, Nov. 9
  3. Martin Short, Dec. 21
  4. Timothée Chalamet (also as a musical guest performing Bob Dylan covers), Jan. 25
  5. Charli XCX, Nov. 16
  6. Michael Keaton, Oct. 19
  7. Dave Chappelle, Jan. 18
  8. Mikey Madison, March 29
  9. Chris Rock, Dec. 14

Please, never again

A year after a not-great first run as “SNL” host, Shane Gillis, the stand-up comic who was famously fired from the show was invited back. Why? To appeal to anti-woke dudebros who wouldn’t otherwise watch the show? We’re not sure, but Gillis’ range for sketch comedy runs the gamut from low-energy unfunny to medium-low-energy unfunny. The host’s brand also gave the show ostensible permission to push the envelope on stereotypes and gross tropes about race and sex. It even indulged in some slow-witted crudeness about self-fellatio. Two times was plenty; Gillis doesn’t need a third crack at this.

More to Read

TelevisionEntertainment & Arts

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement