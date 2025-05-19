‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 50 is complete. Now, we’re ranking all 20 hosts

In its landmark 50th season, “Saturday Night Live” had a lot going for it: a huge cast of performers with a diverse toolbox of styles and talents, a fine assortment of musical guests (Chappell Roan! Stevie Nicks! Timothée Chalamet?) and celebratory events across multiple channels for its half-century anniversary. And it had “ Lorne ” (the biography), of course; creator Lorne Michaels still runs the ship.

But on a week-to-week basis, it was the guest hosts who set the tone and helped make or break a particular episode. A great host, one who is game and enthusiastic and eager to play, such as Paul Mescal or Ariana Grande, could elevate an episode way beyond expectations. An otherwise talented guest host having an off week or who was underserved by the material, like Chris Rock or Mikey Madison, reminds you that nothing is certain with “SNL.” And an outright bad host (see the bottom) can make the 90-minute show seem interminable and out of touch.

Now, let us celebrate the hosts who got it right, brought their A-game, benefited from great sketch writing and support from the cast and crew. Here are the best hosts of Season 50, ranked.

1. Lady Gaga, March 8

Ready to roll: Lady Gaga and Marcello Hernández in the sketch “A Long Goodbye.” (Will Heath/NBC)

It was one of “SNL’s” weirdest episodes, but perfectly tuned for Gaga, who sang in multiple sketches, appeared in mock ads for L’Oreal easy-run mascara and little red glasses for women of a certain age , served at a Satanic restaurant , and memorably rode her rolling luggage to the airport . Not only was she funny and brilliant in the sketches, but she also gave two of the season’s most dynamic musical performances with “Abracadabra” and “Killah.”

2. Ariana Grande, Oct. 12

“Twist and shout”: Andrew Dismukes, left, Maya Rudolph, Ariana Grande and Andy Samberg in “Castrati.” (Will Heath/NBC)

It was her third time hosting, but it was somehow still a complete surprise how spectacular Grande was in her run-up to the release of “Wicked.” Perfect impressions of Celine Dion and Jennifer Coolidge and a ridiculously wrong (and very funny) sketch called “ Castrati ” were among the highlights of a top-to-bottom ace appearance.

3. Jack Black, April 5

“Happiness is a disease”: Jack Black and Michael Longfellow in the “Goth Kid on Vacation” sketch. (NBC/Holland Rainwater/NBC)

Like Gaga, the star of “A Minecraft Movie” danced and sang multiple times, most notably in a brief My Chemical Romance homage, “ Goth Kid on Vacation .” Sometimes good hosting is about bringing lots of energy and commitment; Black went above and beyond on both counts in a wild “ Flamin’ Hot Preparation H ” commercial.

4. Quinta Brunson, May 3

They found OnlySeniors: Quinta Brunson and Kenan Thompson in the “Life Insurance” sketch. (NBC/Leanne Diaz/NBC)

Don’t call it recency bias. The “Abbott Elementary” creator and star returned a year after her first-time hosting and once again flexed short-form comedy muscles that made her an online star before TV stardom. Brunson brilliantly played a senior on an OnlyFans-like service , an increasingly punchy insult boxer and a very creative hand gesturer in a follow-up to the classic “Traffic Altercation” sketch .

5. John Mulaney, Nov. 2

John Mulaney in the “Beppo” sketch, about a doomed chimp astronaut. (Chinaza Ajuonuma/NBC)

It may have been overshadowed by a Kamala Harris appearance right before the 2024 presidential election, but Mulaney’s sixth time as host was just as solid as the rest with a predictably excellent monologue, a silly sketch about a doomed chimp astronaut and another epic Broadway-inspired musical revue about New York City . It’s easy to forget how consistently excellent the “Everybody’s Live” host is at fronting “Saturday Night Live.”

6. Paul Mescal, Dec. 7

Jane Wickline, left, Bowen Yang, Paul Mescal, Michael Longfellow, Mikey Day and Kenan Thompson turn “Gladiator II” into a musical. (Chinaza Ajuonuma/NBC)

A great hosting debut for the actor, who was the perfect Daddy in a “Please Don’t Destroy” sketch and very funny in a “Gladiator II” musical .

7. Nate Bargatze, Oct. 5

A Founding Father returns: James Austin Johnson, left, Nate Bargatze and Kenan Thompson during the “Washington’s Dream 2” sketch. (Will Heath/NBC)

Maybe it didn’t hit the dizzying heights of his 2023 hosting debut , but the sophomore appearance from the stand-up had some solid sketches, including another visit with George Washington .

8. Walton Goggins, May 10

This waiter really likes your mom: Sarah Sherman, left, Walton Goggins and Heidi Gardner in the “Mother’s Day Brunch” sketch. (NBC/Will Heath/NBC)

The “White Lotus” star delighted as a horny Mother’s Day brunch server and a boss with a Squatty Potty in his first time as host.

9. Scarlett Johansson, May 17

“I’m scared of her”: Marcello Hernández, left, Bad Bunny, Scarlett Johansson and Ego Nwodim in the “Couple at the Bar” sketch. (NBC/Will Heath/NBC)

The season finale host started strong , took off perfectly in an air travel-themed “Please Don’t Destroy” video and was game for a brutal “Weekend Update” joke exchange . But the back half of the episode was so rough even a Marvel superhero couldn’t save it.

10. Jon Hamm, April 12

“What if we took all the fluoride out of the drinking water?”: Jon Hamm as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the “White Potus” sketch. (NBC/Holland Rainwater/NBC)

Hamm, hosting for the fourth time, was spot-on with turns as a self-defeating game show contestant and a police officer obsessed with pizza . The other sketches just weren’t as strong this time.

