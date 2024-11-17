Charli XCX helps ‘SNL’ go brat, pulling double duty as host and performer

After a strange, dark turn last week, when Bill Burr hosted the post-presidential election episode of “Saturday Night Live,” the show bounced back by flexing its pop culture muscles.

By touching on politics only in the Trump meets Biden cold open and in a sketch about podcaster bros who get assigned cabinet and ambassador positions by the president-elect, “SNL” instead went brat. The live pieces included snarky takes on the world of fashion, like the It Girl Thanksgiving special hosted by Marc Jacobs (Bowen Yang) and Julia Fox (Chloe Fineman); a “Wicked” audition reel that featured Charli doing very good Adele and Troye Sivan impressions; and an extended joke about people getting green paint on their bodies by making out with the lead actor from “Shrek the Musical.”

The show also returned with new versions of previous sketches, including a sequel to a bridesmaids song from the Ariana Grande episode , where the bride-to-be is now an expectant mom whose friends recount her baby moon trip . The other was another edition of a baking contest that featured a dirty turkey cake and one with a gaping orifice that spits stuffing. Marcello Hernández, who was in a lot of sketches this week, played an intense acting coach alongside star student Alyssa (Charli) in a class for commercial auditions .

Meanwhile, as musical guest, Charli performed “360,” introduced by the real Julia Fox, and “Sympathy is a Knife,” introduced by Yang. A Please Don’t Destroy video promised in the opening credits was cut for time, but it was posted online and featured Charli with the PDD guys in a “mean cute.”

Dana Carvey continues his “SNL” 50th season residency, returning again as President Biden after a detour last week when he played Elon Musk . Trump (James Austin Johnson) and Biden meet in the Oval Office, as they in real life did this week , and even Trump seems to be surprised by his own friendly behavior. “Get a load of me,” he says, “instead of being rude and crazy like usual, I’m doing quiet and serene. Which in many ways is a lot scarier.” Trump complains about how much he hates the White House (“So many of the carpets are stinky and sticky at the same time.”) and about Elon Musk (“cringe AF”) before a visit from his Attorney General nominee, Rep. Matt Gaetz (Sarah Sherman). “We’ve got Elon and Matt Gaetz,” Trump says, “That’s an alien versus predator.” Alec Baldwin also returned to the show to play Health and Human Services nominee and former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who said he would protect “a woman’s right to give her child polio.” Trump asked Biden what he’ll do next. “I’ll do what every worn-down old guy does,” he replied, “I’m going to fight Jake Paul .”

Charli’s monologue referenced how she got started playing raves when she was 15 by telling her parents she had swim practice, “at 2 a.m. ... In a warehouse full of gays.” She joked about thanking someone who’s been there for her throughout her career: autotune. And she welcomed former “SNL” cast member Kyle Mooney, whose directorial debut movie “Y2K” is out next month, to demonstrate what is and what isn’t brat. It turns out that Mooney naming Claritin as his favorite drug is not brat. She concluded by saying, “I”m not used to being out this early on a Saturday night!”

Best sketch of the night: What if Bernie Sanders and Adele starred in ‘Wicked?’

Audition reel sketches are really just an excuse to let the cast trot out their best celebrity impressions, particularly Chloe Fineman, who figures heavily into this one for the movie adaptation of “Wicked.” She plays JoJo Siwa, Sydney Sweeney, Martha Stweart and Leslie Mann. Devon Walker portrays NFL star Shannon Sharpe and Carvey returns to play Al Pacino. Hernández, as Bad Bunny, refuses to do an English version of his audition and Sherman does a surprisingly good Bernie Sanders, complaining that the munchkins are living paycheck to paycheck. But it’s Charli who surprises with a spot-on Adele and Troye Sivan, who’s standing next to the “SNL” version of Charli, played by Yang.

Also good: Calling the cops on white people, Girl Scouts and even small dogs

It’s only been a little over a month since we got a new Lonely Island “SNL Digital Short,” “Sushi Glory Hole,” but now the team has returned with another song (album coming soon?) about a man who takes pleasure in calling the police over minor infractions. The very catchy song features Andy Samberg busting people who put trash in his recycle bin or trespass into his yard. The twist is that he calls the police on white people like Colin Jost. His wife (Charli) is just as vigilant and by the end of the video, a small bulldog has been handcuffed and a Girl Scout has gone to jail. Maybe it’s not as shocking or goes as hard as the “Sushi” song, but it’s still expertly performed and shot. And it’s not an Allstate commercial.