Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Will Ferrell wants to listen... and eat his Pringles

By Jen Yamato
Mark E. PottsYadira FloresCody Long
Share
Will Ferrell and Harper Steele stpped by the L.A. Times Studios at Sundance Film Festival presented by Chase Sapphire to talk about their new documentary, ‘Will & Harper.’
Entertainment & ArtsSundance Film Festival
Jen Yamato

Jen Yamato is a film reporter for the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement