Maya Erskine talks “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” secrets and Viet Thanh Nguyen on adapting “The Sympathizer”

In the Emmy-season premiere of The Envelope video podcast, we sit down with Maya Erskine, star of Amazon Prime Video’s acclaimed reimagination of “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” and Viet Thanh Nguyen and Don McKellar, who brought Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “The Sympathizer” to life on HBO.