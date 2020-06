Burt Bacharach’s first new music in 15 years

Burt Bacharach, 92, has worked mostly under the radar since 2005, since he released his last album, the politically tinged “At the Time.” Now, as if on cue, the songwriter has re-emerged with “Blue Umbrella,” a five-song collaboration recorded last June in Nashville with Grammy-winning writer/producer Daniel Tashian. They spoke recently about the project via Zoom, Bacharach from his Pacific Palisades home, Tashian from Nashville.