He’s in his 20s. She’s in her 70s. Together, they leave their mark in L.A. street art

Inksap explores his ancestry through an environmental lens by creating trash tac (artfully created dispensers hold recycled materials folded in such a way that they can be used to pick up trash) or by donning gas masks on people in his art (alluding to poor air quality and pollution in Southeast Asia). It’s an unconventional career path that never won approval from his family, and he’s had to pursue it without a formal arts education. But he found a mentor in artist Rolland Berry, eventually leaving the community college where he studied graphic design and instead adapting Berry’s silkscreen method to make collaged posters that are displayed — illegally — on walls, rooftops and electrical boxes as part of the patina of the city’s streets.