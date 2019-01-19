Review: L.A. artist Paige Jiyoung Moon’s paintings capture daily life with voracious detail

Born in Seoul and living for the last decade in L.A., Moon attends to the details of a place, and the specificity of the information she delivers accrues into a distinct sense of the inhabitants. Moon is a careful and tender archivist, painting the lint roller resting on the sofa, the sneakers on the doormat and the slippers scattered across the floor. We can read the brand name of the gum packet on her coffee table and the tagline on her tissue box.