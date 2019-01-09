Tracy Letts knows where to mine laughs: Wherever men are behaving badly

No, I don’t think so. I saw my dad play Atticus Finch onstage in “To Kill a Mockingbird” when I was probably 10 years old, and it made a big impression on me. I started acting as a teenager, and several years later, I moved to Chicago and fell in love with the theater here. I realized I had a lot of down time as an actor, so I started writing stuff for the stage as well. We have a very vibrant storefront theater scene here, and if you write a spare play, a small cast play, you can get most plays produced. So it’s a great town to be a young playwright in, and I started writing specifically for the theater in my mid-20s. I’ve always kept writing and acting as parallel careers.