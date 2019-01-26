SoCal theater listings, Jan. 27-Feb. 3: August Wilson’s ‘Two Trains Running,’ the Wooster Group at REDCAT and more

Capsule reviews are by Charles McNulty (C.M.), Philip Brandes (P.B.), F. Kathleen Foley (F.K.F.), Margaret Gray (M.G.) and Daryl H. Miller (D.H.M.).
Openings
Charo and John Davidson The guitarist-singer-comedienne and the Broadway veteran share the stage. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. Sun., 2 p.m. $50-$85. (562) 916-8500.
Company Creation Festival This showcase for unconventional new works continues; schedules at www.sonofsemele.org. Son of Semele Theater, 3301 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 5 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Feb 10. $18; passes available. (213) 351-3507.
Golden Dragon Acrobats Touring company celebrates Chinese music, dance, art and culture. Lewis Family Playhouse, 12505 Cultural Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga. Sun., 2 and 6 p.m. $28-$40. (909) 477-2752.
Greatest Satirical Songs: The Sequel Comic and screenwriter David Misch surveys humorous tunes from Gilbert & Sullivan to Weird Al Yankovic in this clip-enhanced show. American Jewish University, 15600 Mulholland Drive, L.A. Sun., 4 p.m. $15-$25. www.aju.edu.
Krysta Rodriguez and Scott Barnhardt: Coming Home The two locally raised Broadway veterans share songs and stories. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Sun., 3 p.m. $50-$75. (949) 854-4646.
Lemur Mom Writer-performer Megan Dolan details her life as the parent of a child with autism; part of Solofest 2019. Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks. Sun., 7:30 p.m.; also March 31, April 28. $22. (800) 838-3006.
Love, Madness and Somewhere in Between Writer-performer James J. Cox’s fantastical tale about child abuse, alcoholism and recovery; part of “Portraits of Humanity 2, a Solo Series.” Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $25. (323) 851-7977.
Father of the Bride Staged reading of an adaptation of the 1950 comedy that starred Spencer Tracy and Elizabeth Taylor. Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. Mon., 7 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (626) 355-4318.
Late Night with Jimmy Fallopian Tubes United Citizens Brigade's female-driven talk-show spoof covers the government shutdown, Marie Kondo and more. UCB Sunset, 5419 W. Sunset Blvd., L.A. Mon., 10:30 p.m. $7. www.sunset.ucbtheatre.com.
The Moth GrandSlam in LA The storytelling competition returns; for ages 18 and up. The Regent, 448 S. Main St., L.A. Mon. 8 p.m. $25. www.themoth.org.
On Broadway Musical-theater veterans perform songs from hit shows including “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Frozen” and “Hamilton.” Smothers Theatre, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Tue., 8 p.m. $20-$40. (310) 506-4522.
The B-Side: “Negro Folklore from Texas State Prisons,” A Record Album Interpretation The Wooster Group stages this performance piece based on a 1965 recording of work songs and spoken text by inmates at Texas’ once-segregated prison farms. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Wed.-Sat., 8:30 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m. $24-$45. (213) 237-2800.
Forever Motown Musical revue celebrates the songs of Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, the Supremes, the Temptations and others. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Wed., 7:30 p.m.; Thu., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m. $45-$65. (949) 497-2787.
Hello, Dolly! Betty Buckley plays the titular matchmaker in the national tour of the Tony-winning revival of this Jerry Herman musical. Hollywood Pantages Theatre, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Wed.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; ends Feb. 17. $35 and up. (800) 982-2787.
Pop-Up Magazine Winter Issue Writers, filmmakers and others share multimedia-enhanced stories. The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway, L.A. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $39-$49. www.popupmagazine.com.
Dark Dark Ride Ride All-new horror-themed pop-up theater experience; for ages 15 and up. Zombie Zoe's Underground Theatre Group, 4850 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Thu.-next Sun., 7:30 p.m.; ends Feb. 10. $15. (818) 202-4120.
Familiar The daughter of a Zimbabwean American couple insists on having a traditional African wedding ceremony in Danai Gurira’s comedy-drama. The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, San Diego. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends March 3. $30 and up. (619) 234-5623.
Fighting Shadows: One Man’s Story Return engagement of “Mayans M.C.” costar Richard Cabral’s solo show about his earlier life as a gang member in East L.A.. The Rosenthal Theater at Inner-City Arts, 720 Kohler St., L.A. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Feb. 10. $25. www.eventbrite.com.
S.O.S. The Wallis Studio Ensemble stages this new multimedia-enhanced physical-theater work about breaking out of personal and political isolation. Circle X Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Feb. 10. $25. (310) 746-4000.
The Sound of Music A young woman becomes the governess for a widower’s children in pre-WWII Austria in this classic Rodgers & Hammerstein musical. Fred Kavli Theatre, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Thu., 7:30 p.m.; Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 7 p.m. $44 and up. (800) 745-3000.
The Humans A dysfunctional family gathers for Thanksgiving in Stephen Karam’s Tony-winning dramedy; not recommended for ages 16 and under. Santa Paula Theater Center’s Main Stage, 125 S. 7th St., Santa Paula. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2:30 p.m.; ends March 10. $22, $24. (805) 525-4645.
The Importance of Being Earnest Oscar Wilde’s classic tale mixing social satire and romantic comedy. Crown City Theatre Company, 11031 Camarillo St., North Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends March 31. $20. (818) 605-5685.
Kay Sedia in Taco Kisses The drag artist and Chico’s Angels member returns in this one-woman comedy show. Cavern Club Theater @ Castia Del Campo Restaurant, 1920 Hyperion Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 and 10 p.m. $25. www.kaysedia.com.
Love Is Another Country Playwright Lisa Marie Rollins reimagines Sophocles’ classic Greek tragedy “Antigone” as a drama about the often harsh realities of contemporary black life. Vs. Theatre, 5453 Pico Blvd., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2:30 p.m.; ends March 2. $25, $30; some seats, pay what you can. www.coinandghost.org.
7 Fingers: Reversible Circus troupe presents a fantastical family-friendly show. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Dr., Irvine. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $28-$100. (949) 854-4646.
Accidental Death of an Anarchist Italian playwright and Nobel Prize winner Dario Fo’s classic political farce. The Actors’ Gang Theater, 9070 Venice Blvd., Culver City. Sat., 8 p.m.; ends March 9. $25-$50; Thursdays, pay what you can. (310) 838-4264.
Heisenberg An Irish butcher in his 70s and a 40-something American woman forge a connection after a chance encounter in a London train station in Simon Stephens’ two-character drama; with Joe Spano and Faline England. Rubicon Theatre, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura. Sat., 7 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Feb. 17. $25-$55; opening night only, $120. (805) 667-2900.
Prez Leslie A. Jones portrays jazz saxophonist Lester Young in William Manus’ bio-drama; part of “Portraits of Humanity 2, a Solo Series.” Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, L.A. Feb. 2. Sat., 8 p.m. $25. (323) 851-7977.
Selene Luna: Pretty Special The writer-performer discusses her life as a little person and more in a taping of her comedy show; directed by Margaret Cho. Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Renberg Theatre, 1125 N. McCadden Place, Hollywood. Sat., 7 p.m. $20. (323) 860-7300.
Two Trains Running Revival of August Wilson’s drama about the lives of African Americans in a Pittsburgh neighborhood in 1969. Matrix Theatre, 7657 Melrose Ave., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends March 3. $35. (855) 326-9945.
The Very Hungry Caterpillar Stage adaptation, with live puppetry, of three tales from the award-winning children’s book. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Samueli Theater, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 3:30 p.m. $20. (714) 556-2787.
Whoopsie-Doopsie! Writer-director Art Shulman’s comedy about a man whose girlfriend gives him some unwelcome news. Upstairs at the Group Rep in the Lonny Chapman Theatre, 10900 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. Sat., 2 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends March 3. $17, $20. (818) 763-5990.
A Broadway Romance David Burnham (“Light in the Piazza”) and Tami Tappan Damiano (“Miss Saigon”) perform in this entry in Musical Theatre West’s “Broadway in Concert” series. Beverly O’Neill Theatre, Long Beach Convention Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $35-$75. (562) 856-1999.
A Lovely Lineage Kristin Towers-Rowles celebrates her showbiz family; part of “Portraits of Humanity 2, a Solo Series.” Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, L.A. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $25. (323) 851-7977.
Critics’ Choices
I Go Somewhere Else This inventive new play by rising L.A. playwright Inda Craig-Galván tells an autobiographical tale about a black mother’s internalized racism and her daughter’s resistance to it. Boundaries of time and space are stripped away to allow us to see the daughter’s perspectives at different periods in her life. Director Jon Lawrence Rivera and a riveting cast deliver the story with lyricism and grace. (D.H.M.) Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., L.A. Ends Sun., 4 p.m. $25, $30. (800) 838-3006.
Smart Love Fine performances and a strikingly original premise elevate a witty but at times convoluted comedy about romantic possibilities afforded by the brave new world of ever-accelerating technology. (P.B) Pacific Resident Theatre, 703 Venice Blvd., Venice. Sun., next Sun., 3 p.m.; Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Feb. 24. $25-$34; discounts available. (310) 822-8392.