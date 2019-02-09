SoCal classical music listings, Feb. 10-17: Tempesta di Mare at the Soraya and more

Accademia Bizantina The Ravenna, Italy-based early-music ensemble plays Vivaldi concertos and more. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $20-$109. (323) 850-2000.
Kenny Broberg The pianist plays works by Bach, Beethoven and others. Raitt Recital Hall, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Sun., 2 p.m. $10, $28. (310) 506-4522.
Camerata Pacifica Program includes two Beethoven sonatas, plus Steve Reich’s “Different Trains.” Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. Sun., 3 p.m. Also at the Huntington, Rothenberg Hall, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Tue., 7:30 p.m.; and Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 8 p.m. $58. (805) 884-8410.
Exchange Choral music with L.A. Choral Lab and San Diego-based Sacra/Profana. First Congregational Church of Los Angeles, 540 S. Commonwealth Ave., L.A. Sun., 7 p.m. $25, $30. www.lachorallab.org.
Kodo: Evolution The Japanese taiko drum ensemble performs. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 7 p.m. $28 and up. (949) 553-2422. Also at Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $47-$112. (323) 850-2000.
Laguna Beach Music Festival The closing day features pianist and artistic director Joyce Yang and others performing works by Prokofiev, Rachmaninoff and Ravel. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Sun., 3 p.m. $38 and up. (949) 553-2422.
Le Salon de Musiques The intimate chamber-music series presents “Embark for Vienna,” a program of works for voice, piano and strings by Schubert and Beethoven. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 5th Floor Salon, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 4 p.m. $45, $85. (310) 498-0257.
Ovations Series Violinist Jacqueline Suzuki and pianist Brendan White perform works by Faure, Beethoven, Messiaen, Liszt and Debussy. La Cañada Presbyterian Church, 626 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada Flintridge. Sun., 2 p.m. $15 suggested donation. (818) 790-6708.
Pacific Symphony Plays Schubert and Chopin Music director Carl St.Clair leads the orchestra in Schubert’s Symphony No. 5 and Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2 featuring pianist Drew Petersen. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Sun., 3 p.m. $46, $56. (949) 480-4278.
Palisades Symphony Haydn’s Symphony 104, “London”; Respighi’s “Ancient Airs and Dances,” Suite No. 1; and Dohnanyi’s Concert Piece for Cello and Orchestra featuring cellist David Speltz. Palisades Lutheran Church, 15905 Sunset Blvd., Pacific Palisades. Sun., 7 p.m. Free. www.palisadessymphony.org.
Resound Mozart! Musica Angelica Baroque Orchestra performs an all-Mozart program featuring soprano Sherezade Panthaki. Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 8 p.m. $20-$59; family passes available. (562) 276-0865.
Restoration Concerts The AlmaNova Duo featuring flautist Jessica Pierce and guitarist Almer Imamovic plays pieces by Schubert, Piazzolla and others. South Pasadena Public Library, Community Room, 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. Sun., 4 p.m. $20. (626) 799-6333.
St. James Sunday Concerts Baritone Christian Nova and pianist Patricia Hannifan perform art songs by Ravel, Weill, Wagner, etc., plus selections from classic musicals. St. James Presbyterian Church, 19414 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana. Sun., 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (818) 345-2057.
Second Sundays at Two The Felix Quartet performs works for strings. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Sun., 2 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (310) 316-5574.
Sounds Genius: Lost Love Salastina Music Society offers a pre-Valentine’s Day program of English vocal chamber music. The Broad Stage, East Wing, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sun., 3 p.m. $10-$40. www.salastina.org.
Sundays Live The Colburn Chamber Orchestra performs works by Bach, Mahler and Richard Strauss. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
The Music Guild Piatti String Trio plays pieces by Beethoven, Mozart and Dohnányi. University Synagogue, 11960 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. Mon., 8 p.m. Also at Cal State Long Beach, Daniel Recital Hall, E. Atherton St. between Merriam Way and Palo Verde Ave., Long Beach. Tue., 8 p.m.; and Adat Ari El Temple, 12020 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. Wed., 8 p.m. $46-$56; discounts available. (310) 558-3500.
Chamber Music Palisades Works for winds by Saint-Saëns, Debussy, Albinoni and Milhaud. St. Matthew’s Parish, 1031 Bienveneda Avenue, Pacific Palisades. Tue., 8 p.m. $30; students with I.D., free. (310) 463-4388.
Mid-Week Recital Series With organist Lukas Hasler. First United Methodist Church, 1008 11th St., Santa Monica. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (310) 393-8258.
O Sole Trio — From Pavarotti to Pop! A celebration of Italians and Italian Americans in music includes songs associated with Caruso, Sinatra, Louis Prima, Connie Francis and Andrea Bocelli. La Mirada Theatre, 14900 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada. Wed., 2 p.m. $10-$20. (562) 944-9801.
Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra Works by Ted Hearne, Sarah Gibson, Billy Childs, Julia Adolphe, Juhi Bansal and Andrew Norman. UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Thu., 7:30 p.m. Pay what you can. www.kco.la.
Tempesta di Mare The Philadelphia-based ensemble plays Baroque-era chamber music from Venice and Naples in an intimate concert with all seating onstage. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Thu., 8 p.m. $66. (818) 677-3000.
Fluxus Spotlight: Knowles/Ikeda Program includes Alison Knowles’ “Proposition #2: Make a Salad” and the world premiere of Ryoji Ikeda’s “100 cymbals”; with LA Percussion Quartet and guest artists to be announced. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri., 8 p.m. $15. (323) 850-2000.
In Focus: Homages & Souvenirs Members of Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra play pieces by Dohnányi and Tchaikovsky, plus the world premiere of Juan Pablo Contreras’ “Musas Mexicanas.” Moss Theater, 3131 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica. Thu., 7:30 p.m. Also at the Huntington, Rothenberg Hall, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $49 and up. (213) 622-7001.
One Body Tenor Timur Bekbosunov and the Isaura Quartet offer a semi-staged performance of composer John Kennedy’s work based on the writings of Walt Whitman and St. Augustine. Boston Court Pasadena, 70 N. Mentor Ave. Pasadena. Fri., 8 p.m. $20-$35. (626) 683-6801.
Valentine’s Day with Kenny G The jazz saxophonist joins Pacific Symphony under guest conductor Albert-George Schram for a program that includes a selection of his greatest hits, plus works by Puccini, Offenbach, Gottschalk and Richard Rodgers. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $46 and up. (714) 755-5799.
William Grant Still & the Harlem Renaissance Guest conductor Thomas Wilkins leads the LA Phil in Still’s Symphony No. 1, “Afro-American”; Duke Ellington’s “Harlem” plus “Come Sunday” from “Black, Brown and Beige”; and Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue”; with pianist Aaron Diehl and narrator Charlotte Blake Alston. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$194. (323) 850-2000.
The Lyris Quartet The L.A.-based string ensemble performs. The Luckman Intimate Theatre, Cal State L.A., 5151 State University Drive, L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $25. (323) 343-6600.
Romantic Pairings Guitarist Aaron Haas performs with soprano Anastasia Malliaras and guitarist Jaxon Williams performs with soprano Laurel Irene. First Lutheran Church, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Sat., 3 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (310) 316-5574. Also at Greystone Mansion, 905 Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $20. (310) 285-6850.
The Sacred Veil Composer Eric Whitacre leads the Los Angeles Master Chorale with guest artists soprano Suzanne Waters and cellist Cecilia Tsan in the world premiere of his new work based on the poetry of Charles Anthony Silvestri. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 2 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m. $29 and up. (213) 972-7282.
Tango Caliente! Long Beach Symphony Pops with conductor Robert Istad is joined by soprano Camille Zamora, bandoneoìn player Hector Del Curto and dancers Tomas Galván and Gimena Herrera for a program of works by Astor Piazzolla, Carlos Gardel and others. Long Beach Arena, Pacific Ballroom, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m. $10 and up. (542) 436-3203.
Tchaikovsky Spectacular David Lockington leads Pasadena Symphony in Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5 and Piano Concerto No. 1 featuring pianist Olga Kern. Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S. St. John Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 2 and 8 p.m. $35 and up. (626) 793-7172.
Third at First Pianist Junko Ueno Garrett performs three Beethoven piano sonatas. First United Methodist Church, 500 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (626) 796-0157.
The Three B’s: Beethoven, Bartók and Billy A string quartet from Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra plays pieces by Beethoven, Bartók and Billy Childs. Boston Court Pasadena, 70 N. Mentor Ave. Pasadena. Sat., 2 p.m. $20-$35. (626) 683-6801.
Metamorphosis Dilijan Chamber Music Series presents works by Schoenberg, Milhaud and Arvo Pärt, plus the world premiere of Sharafyan’s Suite for Clarinet Quintet. Colburn School, Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $20, $35. (818) 500-9997.
Orchestra Santa Monica Mozart's Symphony No. 31, “Paris,” and Piano Concerto No. 21 with pianist Sean Chen, plus Faure’s “Pavane” and Milhaud’s “Le Boeuf sur le Toit.” Moss Theater, New Roads School, 3131 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 2:30 p.m. $30. (310) 525-7618.
Sundays Live The Los Angeles Virtuosi Orchestra performs works by Mozart and Bartók. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.