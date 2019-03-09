SoCal theater listings, March 10-17: ‘The Wolves’ at Echo Theater Company and more

Tiny Beautiful Things Advice columns and theaters have more in common than you might think, as the lovely, heartfelt stage adaptation by Nia Vardalos of Cheryl Strayed’s collection of Dear Sugar columns reveals. The production, directed by James Vásquez, trusts in the drama of ordinary human struggle. Prepare for a cathartic release. You’ll not only weep, but you’ll feel more emotionally intact for having done so. (C.M.) The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, San Diego. Sun., net Sun., 2 and 7 p.m.; Tue.-Wed., 7 p.m.; Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; ends March 17. $30 and up. (619) 234-5623.