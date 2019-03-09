SoCal theater listings, March 10-17: ‘The Wolves’ at Echo Theater Company and more

Capsule reviews are by Charles McNulty (C.M.), Philip Brandes (P.B.), F. Kathleen Foley (F.K.F.), Margaret Gray (M.G.) and Daryl H. Miller (D.H.M.).
Openings
It’s Magic! Magic and variety acts from around the world. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 12700 Center Court Drive, Cerritos. Sun., 3 p.m. $55-$75. (562) 916-8500.
One More Time: A Tribute Show Lynn Roberts remembers Red Skelton and Jan Sandwich salutes Debbie Reynolds. Lewis Family Playhouse, 12505 Cultural Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga. Sun., 2 p.m. $18-$25. (909) 477-2752.
The Living Room Series Staged reading of Troy Loftin’s “Come Unto Me.” The Blank’s 2nd Stage Theatre, 6500 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. Mon., 8 p.m. $15 suggested donation. (323) 661-9827.
Black Super Hero Magic Mama A woman grieving the death of her son in a police shooting escapes into a comic-book fantasy world in L.A.-based playwright Inda Craig-Galván’s new drama. Geffen Playhouse, Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater, 10886 Le Conte Ave., Westwood. Wed.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends April 14. $30-$120. (310) 208-5454.
Lackawanna Blues Writer-performer Ruben Santiago-Hudson portrays multiple characters in this solo drama inspired by his 1950s childhood in a small town on the banks of Lake Erie; features live blues music by Bill Sims Jr. Mark Taper Forum, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Wed.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2:30 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 1 p.m.; ends April 21. $30-$99. (213) 628-2772.
La Fontaine/Brassens Musical mashup of the works of 17th-century writer Jean de La Fontaine and 20th-century songwriter Georges Brassens; performed in French. Théâtre Raymond Kabbaz, Le Lycée Francais de Los Angeles, 10361 W. Pico Blvd., L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $15, $30. (310) 286-0553.
The Shape of Things A naive college student falls under an art major’s spell in Neil LaBute’s relationship drama. Theatre of Arts, Arena Stage, 1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood. Thu.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1:30 p.m.; ends March 28. $5, $10. (323) 860-4356.
The Sound of Murder The unhappy wife of a successful but cruel children’s book author plots his demise in William Fairchild’s thriller. Theatre 40, Reuben Cordova Theatre, 241 S. Moreno Drive, Beverly Hills. Thu., 8 p.m.; Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 9 p.m.; next Sun., 4 p.m.; ends April 14. $35. (310) 364-0535.
Dynasty Handbag — Shell of a Woman The performance artist sends up the art world and pop culture. The Cavern Club @ Casita Del Campo, 1920 Hyperion Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 9 p.m. $22. (800) 838-3006.
Friends With Guns Two young liberal couples find themselves in the middle of the debate over the 2nd Amendment in Stephanie Alison Walker’s new dark comedy. The Road on Magnolia, 10747 Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends May 5. $15, $34. (818) 761-8838.
Leslie Odom Jr. The Tony winner (“Hamilton”) sings show tunes, standards and more with Pacific Symphony. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $47 and up. (714) 755-5799.
Pirates of Penzance An apprentice pirate loves a modern major-general’s daughter in Gilbert & Sullivan’s comic opera. Glendale Centre Theatre, 324 N. Orange St., Glendale. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends April 20. $20-$34. (818) 244-8481.
Sunday in the Park with George Kentwood Players present the Stephen Sondheim musical inspired by the life of French pointillist painter George Seurat. Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Ave., Westchester. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends April 20. $25, $27. (310) 645-5156.
What Matters Now Open Fist Theatre Company’s annual showcase for politically and socially themed short plays by writers from across the country. Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends April 6. $20-$30. (323) 882-6912.
Dublin’s Irish Tenors & The Celtic Ladies The two groups share the stage for Irish classics, opera selections and more. Caltech’s Beckman Auditorium, 332 S. Michigan Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m. $10-$49. (626) 395-4652. Also at Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $45-$65. (562) 916-8500.
4 Girls 4 Broadway veterans Maureen McGovern, Donna McKechnie, Faith Prince and Lillias White share the stage. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Sat., 8 p.m. $60-$110. (949) 854-4646.
An Irish Celebration Music, poetry, and humor in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. The Parson’s Theater, 95 N. Marengo Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m. $10-$20. (626) 403-7667.
jackbenny — It’s National See-a-Show Day! The sibling musical-theater duo performs with special guests. The Luckman Fine Arts Complex Intimate Theatre, Cal State LA, 5151 University Drive, L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $25. (323) 343-6600.
Just Imagine Tribute artist Tim Piper salutes former Beatle John Lennon. El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Sat., 3 and 8 p.m. $39, $49. (866) 811-4111.
Little Shop of Horrors Hit musical comedy based on the 1960 B-movie about a meek florist and his man-eating plant. Morgan-Wixson Theatre, 2627 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends April 13. $23, $28. (310) 828-7519.
March On! Queer-comedy pioneer Suzanne Westenhoefer performs. Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Renberg Theatre, 1125 N. McCadden Pl., Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m. $40. (323) 860-7300.
Portrait of a Soul A troubled young woman encounters a famous artist in a workshop presentation of Elisa Manzini’s new drama. Studio 106, 3021 Airport Ave. #106, Santa Monica. Sat., noon; next Sun., 8 p.m. $15. www.eventbrite.com.
Paul Reiser The comic and sitcom star performs. La Mirada Theatre, 14900 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada. Sat., 8 p.m. $35-$55. (562) 944-9801.
Stomp! Long-running hit show mixes music, movement, percussion and physical comedy. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. Sat., 3 and 8 p.m. $70-$90. (562) 916-8500.
Stuart Little Stage adaptation, with puppetry, of E.B. White’s family-friendly fantasy tale about a plucky mouse. Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. Sat., 3 p.m.; ends April 27. $15-$25. (626) 355-4318.
W. Kamau Bell & Hari Kondabolu The two stand-up comics perform. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Sat., 8 p.m. $28-$62. (818) 677-3000.
The Wolves L.A. premiere of Sarah DeLappe’s drama about a friendship and rivalries on a suburban girls’ soccer team. Echo Theater Company, Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 4 p.m.; ends April 22. $34; Mondays, $20 in advance, pay-what-you-want at the door. (310) 307-3753.
ABBA Mania Tribute show re-creates a concert by the Swedish pop group. El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Next Sun., 3 and 7 p.m. $39, $49. (866) 811-4111.
David Gonzalez: The Frog Bride Multimedia fable for ages 6-10. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $16, $21. (949) 854-4646.
Glenn Miller Orchestra Classic hits from the Big Band era. La Mirada Theatre, 14900 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $15-$40. (562) 944-9801.
Critics’ Choices
Canyon Jonathan Caren’s latest dark comedy, having its world premiere at Los Angeles Theatre Center in a coproduction with IAMA Theater Company, gathers four thirty-something liberals in a woodsy L.A. backyard over wine and lets them bemoan the difficulty of making a real difference in the world for a while. Then it lowers the boom on them. When helping someone else means risking their own comfort, the well-meaning idealists aren’t quite so eager to upend the status quo. It’s fun to watch them squirm. And if you squirm yourself with tragic recognition, at least you’ll be sitting in the dark. (M.G.) The Los Angeles Theatre Center, 514 S. Spring St., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 4 p.m.; Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends March 24. $38. (866) 811-4111.
Hir Taylor Mac’s family drama doubles as a depiction of America in the midst of reassessing itself. Director Bart DeLorenzo and his four actors fearlessly propel this humorous/horrific tale of a young soldier who returns home to find it changed: His domineering, abusive father is debilitated; his mother is in charge; and his sibling is transitioning genders. Patriarchy is in decline, but Mac isn’t delivering liberal claptrap, instead pushing back against beliefs of all kinds in this age of antagonism. (D.H.M.) Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Sun., next Sun., 2 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends March 17. $32-$37. (310) 477-2055.
The Judas Kiss Michael Michetti’s sensitive staging of David Hare’s philosophically dense play features Rob Nagle as Oscar Wilde, seen on the precipice of disgrace and, later, in exile, following his purgatorial incarceration. In a role he was born to play, Rob Nagle portrays Wilde as Nature’s gentleman and Fortune’s fool, a tragic figure who puts his authentic self on display in defiance of his time. Nagle shows us the internalized anguish behind Wilde’s deceptive passivity — the thwarted brilliance and loss behind his valiant savoir-faire. It’s a performance not to be missed. (F.K.F.) Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Sun., next Sun., 2 p.m.; Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends March 24. $20-$39. (626) 683-6801.
Smart Love Fine performances and a strikingly original premise elevate a witty but at times convoluted comedy about romantic possibilities afforded by the brave new world of ever-accelerating technology. (P.B.) Pacific Resident Theatre, 703 Venice Blvd., Venice. Sun., next Sun., 3 p.m.; Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends March 31. $25-$34; discounts available. (310) 822-8392.
Tiny Beautiful Things Advice columns and theaters have more in common than you might think, as the lovely, heartfelt stage adaptation by Nia Vardalos of Cheryl Strayed’s collection of Dear Sugar columns reveals. The production, directed by James Vásquez, trusts in the drama of ordinary human struggle. Prepare for a cathartic release. You’ll not only weep, but you’ll feel more emotionally intact for having done so. (C.M.) The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, San Diego. Sun., net Sun., 2 and 7 p.m.; Tue.-Wed., 7 p.m.; Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; ends March 17. $30 and up. (619) 234-5623.