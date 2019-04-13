SoCal classical music listings, April 14-21: Stravinsky, Salonen and more

Beating Heart Dilijan Chamber Music Series presents works by Beethoven, Brahms and Komitas. Colburn School, Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 3 p.m. $20, $35. (818) 500-9997. www.larkmusicalsociety.com
Callisto Trio The piano trio plays works by Haydn, Dvořák and Schoenfeld in this Da Camera Society presentation. Private residence, address provided to ticket holders, San Marino. Sun., 2, 4 and 6 p.m. $85. (213) 477-2929. www.DaCamera.org
Camerata Pacifica Chamber music by Mozart, Beethoven, Brahms and Schubert. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. Sun., 3 p.m. Also at the Huntington, Rothenberg Hall, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Tue., 7:30 p.m.; Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 8 p.m.; and Hahn Hall, UC Santa Barbara, 1070 Fairway Road, Santa Barbara. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $58. (805) 884-8410. www.cameratapacifica.org
George Li The pianist performs. Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. Sun., 3 p.m. $38. (858) 459-3728. www.theconrad.org
The Los Angeles Youth Orchestra Brahms’ Symphony No. 4, Russell Steinberg’s “Cosmic Dust 2” and more. UCLA Schoenberg Hall, 445 Charles E. Young Drive East, Westwood. Sun., 4 p.m. Also at the Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S. St. John Ave., Pasadena. Mon., 7:30 p.m. $5-$25. www.losangelesyouthorchestra.org
Madama Butterfly Pacific Opera Project and Houston’s Opera in the Heights co-present this reimagining of Puccini’s tragic tale, featuring a new English-and-Japanese libretto. Aratani Theatre, 244 San Pedro St., Little Tokyo, downtown L.A. Ends Sun., 2 p.m. $15-$75. (213) 680-3700. www.pacificoperaproject.com
The Passion According to St. Matthew Period-instrument ensembles Musica Angelica and the Viennese Orchester Wiener Akademie are joined by guest vocalists for Bach’s epic choral work, performed in German. First Congregational Church of Los Angeles, 540 S. Commonwealth Ave.. L.A. Sun., 3 p.m. $35, $55. www.musicaangelica.org
Salonen’s Stravinsky: Faith Conductor laureate Esa-Pekka Salonen leads the LA Phil and guest vocalists in a selection of the Russian composer’s sacred vocal works. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$194. (323) 850-2000. www.laphil.com
Second Sundays at Two Harpist Cristina Montes Mateo performsworks by Albéniz, de Falla and others. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Sun., 2 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (310) 316-5574.
Sundays Live The Colburn Youth Orchestra performs Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5 and other works. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. www.lacma.org
USC Thornton Wind Ensemble, Choral Artists and Symphony Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, plus works by Lauridsen, Oscar Navarro and Frank Ticheli. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $15-$46. (323) 850-2000. www.laphil.com
The Music Guild Avalon String Quartet plays pieces by Beethoven, Mendelssohn and Shostakovich. University Synagogue, 11960 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. Mon., 8 p.m. Also at Cal State Long Beach, Daniel Recital Hall, E. Atherton St. between Merriam Way and Palo Verde Ave., Long Beach. Tue., 8 p.m.; and Adat Ari El Temple, 12020 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. Wed., 8 p.m. $46-$56; discounts available. (310) 558-3500. www.TheMusicGuild.org
Chamber Music Palisades Members of the LA Phil brass section and others play pieces by Poulenc, Brahms, et al. St. Matthew’s Parish, 1031 Bienveneda Ave., Pacific Palisades. Tue., 8 p.m. $30; students, free. (310) 463-4388. www.cmpalisades.org
Defiant Requiem: Verdi at Terezín Pacific Symphony presents a multimedia-enhanced performance of Verdi’s Requiem featuring videotaped testimony from Holocaust survivors. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Tue., 8 p.m. $25 and up. (714) 755-5799. www.PacificSymphony.org
Glendale Noon Concerts Cellist Maksim Velichkin and pianist Brendan White perform Richard Strauss’ Cello Sonata. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.
Daniil Trifonov The Russian pianist performs. Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. Wed., 8 p.m. Sold out. (858) 459-3728. www.theconrad.org
Vladimir Feltsman The pianist performs Beethoven’s Sonata No. 8, “Pathétique,” plus works by Bach and Chopin in this Philharmonic Society of Orange County presentation. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu., 8 p.m. $28 and up. (949) 553-2422. www.PhilharmonicSociety.org
In Focus: The Spirit of Impressionism Members of Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra play pieces by Kodály, Ravel & Debussy. Moss Theater, 3131 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $49 and up. (213) 622-7001. www.laco.org
Salonen’s Stravinsky: Myths Salonen leads the LA Phil, the Los Angeles Master Chorale, the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, dancers from Amrita Performing Arts and others in a program that includes a Peter Sellars-directed staging of Stravinsky’s “Perséphone.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., Sat., 8 p.m.; Fri., 11 a.m. $20-$194. (323) 850-2000. www.laphil.com
Mendelssohn’s Elijah Baritone Patrick Blackwell and others perform in this Friends of Music presentation of the classic oratorio. Pasadena Presbyterian Church, 585 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Fri., 7:30 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (626) 793-2191. www.ppcmusic.org
Anoushka Shankar The sitar player and her ensemble perform. Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. Thu., 8 p.m. $63-$90. (858) 459-3728. www.theconrad.org. Also at Royce Hall, UCLA, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. Fri., 8 p.m. $29–$69. (310) 825-2101. www.cap.ucla.edu
The Texas Tenors The trio sings classical, pop, show tunes and more. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. Sat., 8 p.m. $40-$75. (562) 916-8500. www.cerritoscenter.com
Da Camera Society Violinist Augustin Hadelich and pianist Orion Weiss play works by Beethoven, Brahms, Debussy and John Adams. Doheny Mansion, Mount St. Mary’s University, 8 Chester Place, L.A. Sat., 4 p.m. $65, $85. (213) 477-2929. www.DaCamera.org
The Interludes Clarinetist and pianist Micah Wright and friends perform works by Robert Muczynski and Brahms. First Lutheran Church, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Sat., 3 p.m. (310) 316-5574. www.palosverdes.com
Symphonies for Youth: Ravel’s Bolero The LA Phil presents a kid-friendly take on this classic piece. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 11 a.m. $23, $27. (323) 850-2000. www.laphil.com
Third@First Organist Gregory Norton and a string quartet comprised of players from the LA Phil offer a program Pergolesi’s “Stabat Mater” plus Arvo Pärt’s “Spiegel im Spiegel.” First United Methodist Church, 500 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (626) 796-0157. www.fumcpasadena.org
Víkingur Ólafsson The pianist performs works by Bach and Philip Glass. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $20-$114. (323) 850-2000. www.laphil.com
Restoration Concerts Pianist Robert Thies performs. South Pasadena Public Library, Community Room, 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $20. (626) 799-6333.
Sundays Live Pianist Inna Faliks plays works by Schumann and Scriabin. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. www.lacma.org