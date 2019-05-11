SoCal classical music listings, May 12-19: Emerson String Quartet and more

Pierre-Laurent Aimard The pianist performs Bach’s Goldberg Variations. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $20-$114. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com
Camerata Pacifica All-Beethoven program with the Calder String Quartet and others. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. Sun., 3 p.m. Also at the Huntington, Rothenberg Hall, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, Tue., 7:30 p.m.; Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A., Thu., 8 p.m.; and Hahn Hall, UC Santa Barbara, 1070 Fairway Road, Santa Barbara, Fri., 7:30 p.m. $58. (805) 884-8410. cameratapacifica.org
Dudamel Conducts Mozart and Adès Gustavo Dudamel leads the Los Angeles Philharmonic in Mozart’s Symphony No. 41, “Jupiter,” and Violin Concerto No. 1 featuring violinist Michael Barenboim, plus the world premiere of Thomas Adès’ “Inferno.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$209. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com
Inna Faliks The pianist performs a world premiere by Richard Danielpour plus works by Schumann, Chopin and Rodion Shchedrin. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Sun., 7 p.m. $25-$55. (310) 746-4000. thewallis.org
Free Neighborhood Concert Gustavo Dudamel leads members of the L.A. Phil and Youth Orchestra Los Angeles in works by Bach, Mozart, Mendelssohn, Susato and Moncayo. First Congregational Church of Los Angeles, 540 S. Commonwealth Ave., L.A. Sun., 7 p.m. Free. (213) 385-1341. laphil.com
Los Angeles Children’s Chorus Spring Concert Pergolesi’s “Stabat Mater,” Harold Arlen’s “Over the Rainbow” and more. Pasadena Presbyterian Church, 585 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sun., 7 p.m. $27-$46; students 17 and under, half-price. (626) 793-4231. lachildrenschorus.org
Second Sundays at Two Violinist Linda Wang and pianist Robert Thies perform pieces by Schumann, Górecki and others. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Sun., 2 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (310) 316-5574.
Sundays Live Pianist John Bayless performs works to be announced. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. lacma.org
Plácido Domingo The acclaimed tenor and L.A. Opera artistic director, backed by an orchestra, is joined by soprano Ailyn Pérez for an evening of Italian, Spanish and Mexican songs, arias and duets. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Tue., 7:30 p.m. $195 and up. (310) 434-3200. thebroadstage.org
Shostakovich and the Black Monk: A Russian Fantasy The Emerson String Quartet is joined by a cohort of actors for the West Coast premiere of this multimedia-enhanced blend of chamber music and theater inspired by the Soviet-era composer’s efforts to create an opera based on a Chekhov tale; with David Strathairn and Sean Astin. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Samueli Theater, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Tue., 8 p.m. $49 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org
Glendale Noon Concerts Classical works for viola d’amore, basset horn and viola by Stamitz, Krumlovsky and Haydn. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.
El Gato Montés: The Wildcat Plácido Domingo and Ana María Martínez star in Manuel Penella’s early 20th century musical thriller about a bandit and a bullfighter in love with the same woman; in Spanish with projected English translations. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m.; ends next Sun., 2 p.m. $19 and up. (213) 972-8001. laopera.org
Ravel’s Magical Opera Pacific Symphony’s Carl St.Clair leads the orchestra and guest vocalists in Ravel’s one-act opera “L’enfant et les sortilèges (The Child and the Magic Spells)”; program also includes Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf” featuring the Magic Circle Mime Company. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m. $25 and up. (714) 755-5799. pacificsymphony.org
Brahms’ German Requiem All Saints’ Choir & Orchestra performs the Romantic-era choral work. All Saints’ Church, 504 N. Camden Drive, Beverly Hills. Fri., 8 p.m. $15, $25. (310) 275-0123. allsaintsbh.org
Jamie Jorge The violinist performs. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Fri., 7 p.m. By donation. (818) 244-7241.
Lang Lang & Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 The pianist performs with Dudamel and the L.A. Phil; program also includes Beethoven’s Egmont Overture and Haydn’s Symphony No. 104, “London.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $86-$248. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com
Beethoven: Piano Concertos 1 & 3 Pianists Conrad Tao and Beatrice Rana join Dudamel and the L.A. Phil for Beethoven’s First and Third Piano Concertos, respectively; program also includes the Egmont Overture. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $86-$248. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com
Ecstasies Above: The Music of Tarik O’Regan Works by Pacific Chorale’s composer-in-residence. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Samueli Theater, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 5 p.m. $25 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org
The Interludes iPalpiti violinist Azer Damirov, violist Adelya Shagidullina and pianist Jacopo Giacopuzzi perform a program of works by Brahms, Debussy, Shostakovich and others. First Lutheran Church, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Sat., 3 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (310) 316-5574. www.palosverdes.com
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra In the season closer, guest conductor Bernard Labadie leads the orchestra in Haydn’s Symphony No. 94, “Surprise,” plus Bach’s Orchestral Suite No. 3 and a selection of arias by Handel and Mozart featuring soprano Lydia Teuscher. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sat., 8 p.m. Also at Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $28 and up; discounts available. (213) 622-7001. laco.org
Maryanne Amacher: Adjacencies (1965) Experimental piano-percussion quartet Yarn/Wire performs an updated version of this piece by the late electronic composer. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Sat., 8:30 p.m. $16, $20. redcat.org
Third@First Concert Series Pianist Junko Ueno Garrett is joined by members of the L.A. Phil for chamber music by Beethoven. First United Methodist Church, 500 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (626) 796-0157. fumcpasadena.org
Iveta Apkalna The Latvian organist plays works by Bach, Liszt, Philip Glass and more, plus the world premiere of Peteris Vasks’ “Hymnus.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $20-$60. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com
47th Grand Finals Opera Concert Emerging opera singers perform arias by Verdi, Puccini, Mozart and more, with live orchestral accompaniment. Wilshire Ebell Theatre, 4401 W. 8th St., L.A. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free; tickets required. (310) 276-2731. zacharysociety.org
Richard Lin The young violinist performs. Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $38. (858) 459-3728. theconrad.org
Spring Concert Program includes John Rutter’s Requiem with the Chancel Choir and Los Angeles Concert Orchestra and Luis Bacalov’s “Misa Tango” with bandoneon player Mariano Dugatkin. First United Methodist Church, 1008 11th St., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $10, $20. (310) 393-8258. santamonicaumc.org
Sundays Live Cellist Antonio Lysy and pianist Daniel Gledhill perform works to be announced. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. lacma.org
Swinging/Stars Rachel Worby’s Muse/Ique Orchestra presents an astronomically themed outdoor concert. Caltech’s Millikan Pond, 1200 E. California Blvd., Pasadena. Next Sun., 8 p.m. $70. muse-ique.com
To Tell a Story Pianist Orli Shaham and others offer a theatrical program of works by Ridout, Brahms, Janácek and Stravinsky. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Samueli Theater, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $63 and up. (714) 755-5799. pacificsymphony.org