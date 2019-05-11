SoCal classical music listings, May 12-19: Emerson String Quartet and more

Shostakovich and the Black Monk: A Russian Fantasy The Emerson String Quartet is joined by a cohort of actors for the West Coast premiere of this multimedia-enhanced blend of chamber music and theater inspired by the Soviet-era composer’s efforts to create an opera based on a Chekhov tale; with David Strathairn and Sean Astin. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Samueli Theater, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Tue., 8 p.m. $49 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org