SoCal classical music listings, May 19-26: Season closers for LACO, Jacaranda and more

Iveta Apkalna The Latvian organist plays works by Bach, Liszt, Philip Glass, et al., plus the world premiere of Peteris Vasks’ “Hymnus.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $20-$60. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com
El Gato Montés: The Wildcat Plácido Domingo and Ana María Martínez star in Manuel Penella’s early 20th-century musical thriller; in Spanish with projected English translations. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Ends Sun., 2 p.m. $19 and up. (213) 972-8001. LAOpera.org
47th Annual Grand Finals Opera Concert Emerging opera singers perform arias by Verdi, Puccini, Mozart and others, with live orchestral accompaniment. Wilshire Ebell Theatre, 4401 W. 8th St., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. Free; tickets required. (310) 276-2731. zacharysociety.org
Lang Lang & Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 The pianist performs with Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil; program also includes Beethoven’s Egmont Overture and Haydn’s Symphony No. 104, “London.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $86-$248. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com
Richard Lin The young violinist performs. Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. Sun., 3 p.m. $38. (858) 459-3728. theconrad.org
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra In the season closer, guest conductor Bernard Labadie leads the orchestra in Haydn’s Symphony No. 94, “Surprise,” plus Bach’s Orchestral Suite No. 3 and a selection of arias by Handel and Mozart featuring soprano Lydia Teuscher. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Sun., 7 p.m. $28 and up; discounts available. (213) 622-7001. laco.org
Spring Concert Program includes John Rutter’s Requiem with the Chancel Choir and Los Angeles Concert Orchestra and Luis Bacalov’s “Misa Tango” with bandoneon player Mariano Dugatkin. First United Methodist Church, 1008 11th St., Santa Monica. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $10, $20. (310) 393-8258. santamonicaumc.org
Sundays Live Cellist Antonio Lysy and pianist Daniel Gledhill perform works to be announced. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. lacma.org
To Tell a Story Pianist Orli Shaham and others offer a theatrical program of works by Ridout, Brahms, Janácek and Stravinsky. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Samueli Theater, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 3 p.m. $63 and up. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org
All-Beethoven Chamber music with members of the LA Phil. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20-$50. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com
Los Angeles Virtuosi Orchestra Maestro Carlo Ponti conducts the orchestra in Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto featuring violinist YuEun Kim, plus works by Elgar and Satie. Théâtre Raymond Kabbaz, Le Lycee Francais de Los Angeles, 10361 W. Pico Blvd., L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $15, $30. (310) 286-0553. theatreraymondkabbaz.com
Beach Cities Symphony Music director Barry Brisk’s farewell concert includes excerpts from Berlioz’s “Roméo et Juliette” plus Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Capriccio Espagnol”; also, young soloists perform selections by Haydn, Wieniawski and Prokofiev. Marsee Auditorium, El Camino College, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. Fri., 8 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (310) 379-9725. BeachCitiesSymphony.org
Beethoven: Piano Concertos 4 & 5 Pianists Yulianna Avdeeva and Javier Perianes join Dudamel and the LA Phil for Beethoven’s Fourth and Fifth Piano Concertos, respectively. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m. $86-$251. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com
Caltech Symphony Orchestra Retiring conductor Allen Robert Gross is celebrated in a concert featuring Haydn’s Symphony No. 104, “London,” plus selections by Wagner. Caltech’s Ramo Auditorium, 1200 E. California Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3:30 p.m. Free. (626) 395-3295. caltech.edu
The FluteSonic Orchestra Music by Grieg, Kabalevsky, Rimsky-Korsakov, Tchaikovsky, Holst and Stravinsky. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Sat., 5 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (818) 244-7241.
Fluxus: Ragnar Kjartansson’s “Bliss” 12-hour live performance of Kjartansson’s loop of the final moments of Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro”; with modern-music collective wild Up, et al. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Sat., noon. $25; audience members may come and go at any time. (213) 237-2800. redcat.org
Masses by Haydn & Beethoven Dudamel leads the LA Phil, Los Angeles Master Chorale and guest vocalists in Beethoven’s Mass in C and Haydn’s “Lord Nelson” Mass. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $71-$215. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com
Sounds Complete: Brahms String Quartet Cycle Salastina Music Society presents Brahms’ String Quartets Nos. 1-3. Pasadena Conservatory, Barrett Hall, 100 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m. Also, private residence, address provided to ticket holders, Pacific Palisades. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $10-$40. salastina.org
Vivid Reveries Jacaranda’s season closer features pianists Gloria Cheng and Steven Vanhauwaert, violinist Alyssa Park and cellist Timothy Loo, and works by Mozart, Lutoslawski, Alban Berg and Mauricio Kagel. First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Sat., 8 p.m. $20, $45. jacarandamusic.org
Bohemian Rhapsodies Orchestra Santa Monica performs Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8, Kodaly’s “Dances of Galanta” and Shostakovich’s Cello Concerto No. 1 featuring cellist Eric Byers. Moss Theater, New Roads School, 3131 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 2:30 p.m. $30. (310) 525-7618. orchestrasantamonica.org
Claremont Young Musicians Orchestra Works by Tchaikovsky, Stravinsky, John Williams, et al. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $40, $46. (909) 624-3614. cymo.org
Culver City Symphony Orchestra Season closer features New Hollywood String Quartet and chamber music by Mozart, Schubert and Brahms. Covenant Presbyterian Church, 6323 W 80th St., L.A. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $15, $20; students K-12 free with paying adult. culvercitysymphony.org
L.A. Masters Violist and artist-in-residence Richard Yongjae O’Neill and guests play pieces by Brahms, Stravinsky and Schoenberg. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $35-$65. (310) 434-3200. thebroadstage.org
St. James Sunday Concerts Chamber music by Brahms and Schubert. St. James Presbyterian Church, 19414 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana. Next Sun., 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (818) 345-2057.
Sundays Live Honors ensembles from the Colburn School perform works to be announced. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. lacma.org
Varsovia by the Sea Benefit concert co-presented by Jacaranda and the Polish Consulate features music by Lutoslawski, Chopin and others. First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $75, $200. jacarandamusic.org