SoCal classical music listings, May 19-26: Season closers for LACO, Jacaranda and more

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra In the season closer, guest conductor Bernard Labadie leads the orchestra in Haydn’s Symphony No. 94, “Surprise,” plus Bach’s Orchestral Suite No. 3 and a selection of arias by Handel and Mozart featuring soprano Lydia Teuscher. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Sun., 7 p.m. $28 and up; discounts available. (213) 622-7001. laco.org