SoCal classical music listings, June 2-9: The Ojai Music Festival and more

The Belrose Duo Cellist David Garrett and pianist Junko Ueno Garrett perform works by Schumann, Ysaye and Beethoven. Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 6020 Radford Ave., North Hollywood. Sun., 7 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (818) 761-6124.
Considering Matthew Shepard Metropolitan Master Chorale, guest vocalists and a full orchestra perform this three-part oratorio that remembers the gay university student who was murdered in Wyoming in 1988. Fiesta Hall, Plummer Park, 7377 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood. Sun., 2 p.m. $5-$35. metrosings.org
Der Zwerg For its inaugural production, Numi Opera stages Alexander Von Zemlinsky’s one-act musical drama based on a story by Oscar Wilde about a dwarf who falls in love with a Spanish princess. The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway. Sun., 2 p.m. $35-$75. (888) 929-7849. NumiOpera.org
Dudamel Conducts Mahler’s Eighth Gustavo Dudamel leads the LA Phil, Los Angeles Master Chorale, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus and guest vocalists in Mahler’s Symphony No. 8. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $88-$251. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com
Le Salon de Musiques The intimate chamber-music series concludes its season with “Viennese Romances,” a program of works for piano and strings by Beethoven and Brahms. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 5th Floor Salon, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 4 p.m. $45, $85. (310) 498-0257. lesalondemusiques.com
SummerFest 19 Haussman String Quartet plays works by Beethoven, Haydn, Montgomery, Walker and Shaw. University Synagogue, 11960 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. Sun., 3 p.m. $45-$56; discounts available. (310) 558-3500. TheMusicGuild.org
Sunday Afternoon Concerts in the Dome Violinist Roger Wilkie, cellist Cécilia Tsan and others play pieces by Mozart, Beethoven and Britten. Mount Wilson Observatory, L.A. Sun., 3 and 5 p.m. $50. mtwilson.edu
Sundays Live Performers including alumni and emerging musicians celebrate the series’ 29th anniversary with a program that includes works by Bloch and Mozart. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. lacma.org
Glendale Noon Concerts Pianist YuEun Gemma Kim and pianist Isaac Friedhoff play pieces by Ravel and Sarasate. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.
Emerging Artists Series Third annual showcase continues with performances by bass-baritone James Hayden (Thu., 8 p.m.); pianist David Kaplan (Fri., 8 p.m.); soprano Alina Roitstein (Sat., 8 p.m.); and pianist Todd Moellenberg (next Sun., 2 p.m.); ends June 9. Boston Court Pasadena, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. $10; students: free. (626) 683-6801. bostoncourtpasadena.org
Mahler’s “Titan” Pacific Symphony closes its season with Mahler’s Symphony No. 1; program also includes Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante for Four Winds (except Sun.). Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m. $25 and up. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org
2019 Ojai Music Festival Canadian soprano Barbara Hannigan serves as music director for this year’s edition of the annual four-day festival, which features Stravinsky’s “The Rake’s Progress” with Los Robles Master Chorale and student vocalists; a survey of avant-garde composer John Zorn’s chamber works with JACK Quartet and others; favorites by Debussy, Gershwin, Haydn, Messiaen, Rachmaninoff, Riley, Schoenberg, Stravinsky and Vivier; recent works by Catherine Lamb and James Dillon; plus film screenings, talks and more. Libbey Bowl, 210 S. Signal St., Ojai; other area venues. Thu.-next Sun., various times. $20-$150; student discounts available. (805) 646-2053. ojaifestival.org
First Fridays at First! Pianist Filipe Pinto-Ribeiro and violinist Corey Cerovsek play pieces by Mozart, Korngold and Arvo Pärt. First Lutheran Church, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Fri., 12:15 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (310) 316-5574. palosverdes.com
St. Matthew’s Music Guild Season closer features Beethoven’s Mass in C, Ives’ “The Unanswered Question” and the world premiere of L.A. composer Diana Woolner’s “Your Voice Wanders in My Heart.” St. Matthew’s Church, 1031 Bienveneda Ave., Pacific Palisades. Fri., 8 p.m. $35. (310) 573-7422.MusicGuildOnline.org
SongFest: Evolutions Soprano Martha Guth and pianist Graham Johnson explore the works of Schubert, Fauré, Poulenc, and Britten. Colburn School, Thayer Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri., 7 p.m. $25. (213) 621-1050. colburnschool.edu
The Canterbury Tales: A Pilgrimage in Song Jouyssance Early Music Ensemble explores Chaucer’s classic tome with works by French, Italian and English composers from the late Middle Ages and the Renaissance. St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 10750 Ohio Ave., Westwood. Sat., 8 p.m. Also at Church of the Angels, 1100 Avenue 64, Pasadena. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $15-$25. (800) 838-3006. brownpapertickets.com
First Annual Santa Monica Music Festival Guest pianists including Brendan White and Robert Thies join the Vicente Chamber Orchestra to perform all five of Beethoven’s piano concertos over two concerts. First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Sat.-next Sun., 2 p.m. $7.50-$27.50. vicentechamberorchestra.com
Long Beach Symphony Season closer features Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 with the Long Beach Camerata Singers and guest vocalists, plus Handel’s “Royal Fireworks Music.” Long Beach Convention Center, Terrace Theater, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m. $29 and up; students: $10. (562) 436-3203. longbeachsymphony.org
SongFest: ¡España! From Iberia to Latin America Songs in Spanish with soprano Jennifer Ringo and pianist Javier Arrebola. Colburn School, Thayer Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 7:30 p.m. Free; reservations required. (213) 621-1050. colburnschool.edu
La Traviata LA Opera puts an Art Deco-style spin on Verdi’s tragic tale of a beautiful but ill-fated courtesan; with soprano Adela Zaharia; in Italian with English supertitles. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends June 22. $19 and up. (213) 972-8001. LAOpera.org
Los Cancioneros Master Chorale Multimedia-enhanced performance with live orchestra of Karl Jenkins’ “The Armed Man — A Mass For Peace.” Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $15, $25. (310) 781-7171. lcmasterchorale.com
Palisades Symphony Orchestra Works by Leroy Anderson, Mozart, Paganini, Saint-Saens, Boccherini, Hummel, Barber and Korngold. Palisades High School, Mercer Hall, 15777 Bowdoin St., Pacific Palisades. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. Free. palisadessymphony.org
Second Sundays at Two Pianist Filipe Pinto-Ribeiro and violinist Corey Cerovsek play pieces by Tchaikovsky and Shostakovich. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (310) 316-5574.
SongFest: Sacred Cantatas of J.S. Bach Religious vocal works by the German composer. St. James Episcopal Church, 3903 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. Free; reservations required. (213) 621-1050. colburnschool.edu