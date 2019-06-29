SoCal classical music listings, June 30-July 7: Independence Day celebrations and more

Beethoven Meets the Beatles California Philharmonic’s season opener includes Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 plus a selection of Beatles favorites with tribute band the Fab Four. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $37.50-$140. (323) 850-2000. calphil.com
July 4th Fireworks Spectacular Nile Rodgers & Chic join the LA Phil under conductor Thomas Wilkins for an evening of classic dance-floor hits, patriotic favorites and more; DrumLine Live also performs. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Tue.-Thu., 7:30 p.m. $7-$288. (323) 850-2000. hollywoodbowl.com
Glendale Noon Concerts Works by Mozart and Schubert with pianist Frank Basile and violinist Jacqueline Suzuki. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.
July 4 Spectacular Pacific Symphony under Pops conductor Richard Kaufman performs patriotic favorites, and is joined by tribute artists Hotel California for a salute to the classic rock group the Eagles; includes fireworks. Pacific Amphitheatre, OC Fair & Event Center, 100 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu., 8 p.m. $25 and up; half-price tickets for children under 14 available in most sections. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org
Il Trittico: Gianni Schicchi Emerging vocalists perform the first of Puccini’s trilogy of one-act operas, plus a section of opera favorites. Cal State LA, State Playhouse, State University Dr., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m. $29-$69. angelsvocalart.org
Moving/Pictures Rachael Worby’s Muse/Ique Orchestra performs selections from film scores by James Horner, Ennio Morricone, Danny Elfman and John Williams in the first installment of a three-part summer concert series. The Huntington, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Sat., 8 p.m. $50-$130. (626) 539-7085. muse-ique.com
Songs of the Spheres The Sunday Afternoon Concerts in the Dome series continues with a selection of new vocal works performed by sopranos Hila Plitmann and Sangeeta Kaur, the Sterling Ensemble and others. Mount Wilson Observatory, L.A. Next Sun., 3 and 5 p.m. $50. mtwilson.edu
Summer of Brahms Chamber Music Festival The New Hollywood String Quartet and special guests perform the complete instrumental chamber-music works of Johannes Brahms over the course of eight consecutive nights. South Pasadena Public Library, Community Room, 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m.; ends July 14. $40; students, $15; festival passes, $240. (626) 799-6333. summerofbrahms.com