SoCal classical music listings, June 30-July 7: Independence Day celebrations and more

July 4 Spectacular Pacific Symphony under Pops conductor Richard Kaufman performs patriotic favorites, and is joined by tribute artists Hotel California for a salute to the classic rock group the Eagles; includes fireworks. Pacific Amphitheatre, OC Fair & Event Center, 100 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu., 8 p.m. $25 and up; half-price tickets for children under 14 available in most sections. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org