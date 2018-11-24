The week ahead in SoCal classical music, Nov. 25-Dec. 2: Gloria Cheng, Michael Tilson Thomas and more

MTT and Tchaikovsky 6 Guest conductor Michael Tilson Thomas leads the LA Phil in Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6, “Pathétique,” plus his own Four Preludes on “Playthings of the Wind” based on the Carl Sandburg poem; with mezzo-soprano Measha Brueggergosman. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $61-$199. (323) 850-2000.