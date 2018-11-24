The week ahead in SoCal classical music, Nov. 25-Dec. 2: Gloria Cheng, Michael Tilson Thomas and more

Dover Quartet Works by Dvořák, Tchaikovsky and Mason Bates; presented by Philharmonic Society of Orange County. Samueli Theater, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 3 p.m. $28 and up. (949) 553-2422.
Hansel and Gretel LA Opera offers a family-friendly staging of Engelbert Humperdinck’s 19th-century take on the classic fairytale. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Dec. 15. $16 and up. (213) 972-8001.
Stanley Kubrick’s Sound Odyssey Guest conductor Jessica Cottis and the LA Phil are joined by the Los Angeles Master Chorale and host Malcolm McDowell for selections from the scores of some of the director’s best-known films, including “2001: A Space Odyssey” and “A Clockwork Orange.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $68-$212. (323) 850-2000.
Stories of Home L.A.-based choral ensemble Tonality presents a holiday concert featuring works by Ysaye Barnwell, Reena Esmail, Ted Hearne, Shawn Kirchner, Caroline Shaw and others. First Congregational Church, 540 S. Commonwealth Ave., L.A. Sun., 7 p.m. (800) 838-3006.
Sundays Live Pianist Inyoung Huh plays works by Beethoven, Liszt and Prokofiev. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Garlands for Steven Stucky Pianist Gloria Cheng and others salute the late composer in this Piano Spheres presentation. Colburn School, Zipper Concert Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20, $35. www.pianospheres.org.
Music 101: A Symphonic Spectacular Music appreciation with KUSC’s Alan Chapman. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Wed. 8 p.m. $5. (323) 850-2000.
Camerata Pacifica Chamber music by Beethoven, Arensky and Mendelssohn; with special guests, the Calder Quartet. Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 8 p.m. Also at Hahn Hall, UC Santa Barbara, 1070 Fairway Road, Santa Barbara. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $58. (805) 884-8410.
p r i s m LA Opera Off Grand presents the world premiere of composer Ellen Reid and Roxie Perkins’ dark fable about a sickly and isolated young girl and her doting mother; contains explicit language and adult subject matter. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $69. (213) 972-8001.
MTT and Tchaikovsky 6 Guest conductor Michael Tilson Thomas leads the LA Phil in Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6, “Pathétique,” plus his own Four Preludes on “Playthings of the Wind” based on the Carl Sandburg poem; with mezzo-soprano Measha Brueggergosman. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $61-$199. (323) 850-2000.
South Bay Chamber Music Society The Thies Consort plays piano quartets by Brahms and Dvořák. Los Angeles Harbor College, Music Dept. Recital Hall, 1111 Figueroa Pl., Wilmington. Fri., 8 p.m. Also at Pacific Unitarian Church, 5621 Montemalaga Dr., Rancho Palos Verdes. Next Sun., 3 p.m. Free. (310) 379-7055.
Carols by Candlelight Members of Pacific Chorale perform in an intimate setting. Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church, 2046 Mar Vista Drive, Newport Beach. Sat., 8 p.m. $25-$70. (714) 662-2345.
Christmas Music of France de Angelis Vocal Ensemble offers an a cappella program of works by Poulenc, Compère and others, plus a selection of traditional French carols. Mission Basilica San Juan Capistrano, 31520 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. Sat., 2 p.m. $10-$40. (714) 928-3032.
Da Camera Society The Aulos Ensemble performs a holiday program of French Baroque music. Doheny Mansion, Mount St. Mary’s University, 8 Chester Place, L.A. Sat., 2 and 5 p.m. $60, $80. (213) 477-2929.
Los Robles Master Chorale The choir performs Handel’s Messiah. The Church of the Epiphany, 5450 Churchwood Dr., Oak Park. Sat, 4 p.m. $30. (805) 526-7464.
Symphonies for Youth: Brahms and His First Symphony Kid friendly-program presented by the LA Phil. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 11 a.m. $23, $27. (323) 850-2000.
The Ten Tenors: Home for the Holidays Seasonal favorites. La Mirada Theatre, 14900 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada. Sat., 8 p.m. $45-$65. (562) 944-9801.
A Christmas Celebration: An Evening of Carols, Etc. The Chancel Choir and others perform a program includes the premiere of Michael McClish’s “Magnificat.” First United Methodist Church, 1008 11th St., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. Suggested donation, $5, $10. (310) 393-8258.
English Cathedral Christmas The Los Angeles Master Chorale performs British carols and anthems from the 16th century to the present. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $29 and up; children under 6 not admitted. (213) 972-7282.
A Family Concert: Holst’s The Planets With Orange County Youth Symphony; presented by Philharmonic Society of Orange County. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa. Next Sun., 10:30 a.m. $15 and up. (949) 553-2422.
Daniel Hsu The pianist performs works by Beethoven, Schumann and Chopin. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $32, $40. (949) 480-4278.
Le Salon de Musiques The intimate chamber-music series presents “Schumann, a romantic triptych,” featuring works for voice, strings and piano by Robert Schumann, his wife Clara Schumann, and the unrelated Georg Schumann. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 5th Floor Salon, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $45, $85. (310) 498-0257.
Singing/Stories Muse/Ique artistic director Rachel Worby and guest vocalists present an intimate exploration of storytelling through song, with all seating onstage. Pasadena Civic Auditorium, 300 E. Green St., Pasadena. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $70. www.muse-ique.com.
Sundays Live The Colburn Youth Orchestra performs works by Mahler, Ravel and Rimsky-Korsakov. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.