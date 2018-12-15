The week ahead in SoCal classical music, Dec. 16-23: Long Beach Symphony Pops! and more

Christmas at the Bradbury with Kitka The Oakland-based all-female vocal ensemble performs seasonal favorites from Eastern European and Eurasian traditions in this Da Camera Society presentation. Bradbury Building, 304 S. Broadway, L.A. Sun., 3, 5 and 7 p.m. $65. (213) 477-2929.
Dilijan Chamber Music Series Pieces by Khachaturyan, Shostakovich, Mendelssohn and Weinberg. Colburn School, Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 3 p.m. $20, $35. (818) 500-9997.
Handel’s Messiah The Los Angeles Master Chorale performs the holiday favorite. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 7 p.m. $29 and up; children under 6 not admitted. (213) 972-7282.
Mehta’s Brahms Former LA Phil music director Zubin Mehta returns to lead the orchestra in Brahms’ Symphony No. 2 and Piano Concerto No. 2 featuring pianist Yefim Bronfman. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $71-$222. (323) 850-2000.
Sundays Live The Capitol Ensemble presents two Beethoven sonatas. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Winter Wonderland: Sounds of the Season Los Angeles Children’s Chorus performs Bach, Britten and more. Pasadena Presbyterian Church, 585 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $27-$46; students 17 and under, half-price. (626) 793-4231.
Léonin, Perotin, Reich: How Small a Thought It Takes MEC Early Music Ensemble and the Echoi Ensemble pair music by Steve Reich with pieces by the two medieval composers. Zipper Hall, Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Dec. 17. Mon., 8 p.m. $12, $27. www.mondayeveningconcerts.org.
38th Annual Messiah Sing-along Audience participation is encouraged as the Los Angeles Master Chorale and guest vocalists perform the holiday favorite. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Mon., 7:30 p.m. $29 and up; children under 6 not admitted. (213) 972-7282.
Holiday Organ Spectacular Organist Todd Wilson and members of Pacific Symphony perform sacred and secular favorites. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Tue., 7:30 p.m. $15 and up. (714) 755-5799.
A Chanticleer Christmas The Grammy-winning chorus sings holiday favorites. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Wed., 8 p.m. $39-$102. (323) 850-2000.
Glendale Noon Concerts Cellist Jonathan Flaksman and pianist Brendan White perform Rachmaninoff’s Cello Sonata. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.
Holidays with The 5 Browns The piano-playing siblings perform music from Bach, “The Nutcracker,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and more. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu., 8 p.m. $30 and up. (949) 553-2422.
La Boheme: aka “The Hipsters” Pacific Opera Project encores its contemporary update of the Puccini classic; in Italian with English supertitles. Ebell Club of Highland Park 131 S. Ave 57, L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m. $15-$25; tables, $60-$160. (323) 739-6122.
Holiday Pops! Long Beach Symphony Pops is joined by Long Beach Camerata Singers and Long Beach Youth Chorus for a program that includes selections from Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker” Suite and Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus. Long Beach Arena, Pacific Ballroom, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m. $10-$175. (542) 436-3203.
Tis the Season! Pacific Chorale is joined by the Southern California Children’s Chorus and members of Pacific Symphony for sacred and secular favorites. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 5 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m. $29 and up. (714) 662-2345.
White Christmas Sing-Along A showing of the 1954 Bing Crosby-Danny Kaye film features on-screen lyrics. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 3 and 8 p.m. $34-$69. (323) 850-2000.