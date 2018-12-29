The week ahead in SoCal classical music, Dec. 30-Jan. 6: Pinchas Zukerman with the LA Phil and more

Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert The Strauss Symphony of America and a cohort of singers and dancers perform classic waltzes, operetta selections, etc., by Johann Strauss II. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2:30 p.m. $39-$145. (323) 850-2000.
Glendale Noon Concerts Keyboardist Arthur Omura performs music of the French Baroque era on chamber organ. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.
Mehta’s Brahms Former LA Phil music director Zubin Mehta leads the orchestra in Brahms’ Symphony No. 3, plus Violin Concerto featuring violinist Pinchas Zukerman (Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.); and Symphony No. 4 plus Concerto for Violin and Cello featuring Zukerman and cellist Amanda Forsyth (Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.). Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. $61-$207. (323) 850-2000.
First Fridays at First! The Cantilena Trio, with tenor Jon Lee Keenan, flutist Susan Greenberg and guitarist Kenton Youngstrom, performs. First Lutheran Church, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Fri., 12:15 p.m. Free. (310) 316-5574.
An Angelic Twelfth Night Jouyssance Early Music Ensemble performs vocal works from the 12th century to the 17th century. St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 10750 Ohio Ave., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. Also at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 112 S. California Ave., Monrovia. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $15-$25. (213) 533-9922.
Edendale Up Close Concerts Keyboardist Arthur Omura performs music of the French Baroque era on chamber organ. Edendale Branch Library, 2011 W. Sunset Blvd., L.A. Sat., noon. Free. (213) 207-3000.
Sundays Live The Domingo-Colburn-Stein Young Artists perform works to be announced. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.