The 99 Seat Beat: A trans family play, a chaplain with secrets and love on the rocks

Why this? Pulitzer-nominated Taylor Mac, a MacArthur fellow in 2017, is a transgressive artist who specializes in tweaking the established social order, both as a playwright and performer. Mac fuses rage and satire in this Los Angeles premiere, which updates classic absurdist constructs for a new era. Director Bart DeLorenzo, a longtime champion of experimental theater, said, “I love how trans this play is — transgender, of course, but also transcultural, exploring how our American culture will have to adjust for tomorrow. And I love how Taylor Mac has housed these anarchic, revolutionary questions in the most classic form of American drama, the family play.” Audiences may be surprised by how many laughs Mac has packed within the politics.