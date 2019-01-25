The 99-Seat Beat: Martin McDonagh, Viola Davis and Alfred Molina projects hit L.A. theaters

Why this? Though it lacks the shocking physical violence that often accompanies the mordant satire in McDonagh’s later plays and hit films (“In Bruges,” “Seven Psychopaths” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”), this early work still sports his garrulous misfits’ outrageously funny psychological brutality and twisted morality. Yet even its cruelest characters find their way to surprising moments of empathy and generosity. Director Steven Robman follows the Antaeus tradition of double-casting productions from the company’s stable of first-rate classical actors; the alternating lineups are listed on the website in case you have particular favorites, but both seem safe bets.