The 99-Seat Beat: A black ‘Antigone,’ classic August Wilson and an Actors’ Gang ‘Anarchist’

Why this? The late Dario Fo based his 1970 play on the real-life case of an accused bomber who supposedly jumped from a window while in police custody. Fo’s blistering indictment of corruption is more frequently played for farce than for its political subtexts, but considering the Actors’ Gang’s track record, one suspects that this production will skew toward the latter. Artistic Director Tim Robbins, who knew Fo, has said the work “stands in defiance of fascism. At a time when authoritarian governments are being supported by our president, and the judiciary is being corrupted … this play resonates as if it was written yesterday.”