Review: Matthew Bourne's 'Cinderella' dances into WWII with a profound beauty

The revised physical production (circa 2010) with sets and costumes by Bourne’s longtime collaborator Lez Brotherston and the resourceful lighting design by Neil Austin accounted for many of the startling shifts in perspective. But so did Bourne’s tireless New Adventures company, whether seen as workaday Brits or as menacing embodiments of paranoia. Just about every role has been double-cast throughout the run, so the exact Wednesday lineup may not be on view in later performances. Each night major casting is posted in the lobby, but more detailed listings will reportedly be available on request.