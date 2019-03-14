David Hockney’s latest: ‘photographic drawings’ and delectable paintings

To create the two massive pieces in the main gallery, Hockney photographed friends and colleagues individually, then digitally stitched the images together to create a fictional scene. In “Pictures at an Exhibition,” rows of folding chairs, some filled, some not, face away from us, toward a wall hung with Hockney's paintings. The other scene appears largely identical, except the figures face a mirror that reflects them back. The situation flaunts the capacity of the special camera used to record each subject in the round.