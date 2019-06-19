Review: At City Garage in Santa Monica, a king who won't accept the ultimate exit

Some of us may not have as much choice in the matter as Ionesco supposed. But King Berenger (Troy Dunn), all-powerful monarch of a nameless realm, has lived for hundreds of years through sheer force of will and is not about to go gentle into that good night. Even though the sun no longer shines at his command, he has nobody left to rule, and parts of the kingdom keep falling into an abyss. He’s such a bad student of dying that he needs a remedial crash course.