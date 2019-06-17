Review: Anthony Davis’ opera ‘The Central Park Five’ goes where Netflix doesn’t dare

The first thing to be said is that while “The Central Park Five” covers much of the same territory as the new Netflix series “When They See Us,” Davis’ Kafka-esque opera needs to be nothing like Ava DuVernay’s film. Opera happens to be a poor vehicle for picturing events like this notorious case in which five Harlem teenagers, four black and one Latino, were convicted of the rape and nearly fatal beating of a female jogger late one night in 1989. There was no evidence, just coerced confessions from four of the defendants.