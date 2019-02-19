Remembering the trans Club Shrine: one artist's ghostly, moving memory of a Van Nuys haven

The exhibition feels loose and freewheeling. Karapetian’s photograms and negatives are unframed, dangling and curling off the walls. The images themselves are somewhat eerie, black and white like X-rays, and lighted at strange angles by red “safe” lights that turn the space into a darkroom. It’s by no means a faithful replica but rather an evocation, hazy and incomplete, like memory itself. It’s a fitting commemoration of what was once a haven for becoming oneself.