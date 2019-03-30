Review: Despite what you may expect, 'Friends With Guns' aims neither left nor right

The politically liberal foursome appear to be natural soulmates. However, when Josh learns that Danny and Leah keep a small cache of guns locked in their garage, he’s beyond outraged — unable to continue a friendship with “gun people,” no matter how congenial. And when Josh later learns that his wife has been joining Leah on secret visits to a gun range — a practice that has allowed Shannon to lay aside her fears and embrace life as never before — he becomes progressively unhinged.