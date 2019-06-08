The hairbrush made of fingers and other scenes from the mind of Genesis Belanger

A bowl of overripe and partially eaten fruit in the waiting room nods to still-life painting's traditional invocations of mortality and sensuality, as well as its use as a vehicle for displays of exquisite technical skill. The disembodied female hand, with long slender fingers and polished nails, appears frequently in the work as surrogate for the entire body, bringing to mind the charged paintings of Chicago Imagist Christina Ramberg. Belanger's objects resonate like fetishes, and her spaces like stage sets in the theater of the unconscious.