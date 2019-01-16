'Hamilton' Puerto Rico actors talk about a musical with a mission, and the job of impressing Lin-Manuel Miranda

Webber sat in a small meeting room at the Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico, a few short blocks from the 2,000-seat Centro de Bellas Artes Luis A. Ferré theater, where the show will run through Jan. 27. Sitting to his right was Julia K. Harriman, who plays Eliza Hamilton. They possess the easy rapport of artists who have seen each other at their best — and worst — during a grueling rehearsal process. Their banter goes from serious to silly in milliseconds, and they clearly are blown away by where they are, and what they are doing.