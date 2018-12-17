In 'Mary Poppins Returns,' Lin-Manuel Miranda arrives as a movie-musical star

"Even in that first year, when the crowds were growing so big that it was just hard to go in and out of the theater, the most relaxing hours of my day were always doing the show," he said. "My only job was to play Alexander Hamilton. It's such a tough role that it's like doing yoga: it requires all of your focus and you can't slack off or you'll get hit by a chair or fall off the turntable. But it's peaceful in there, and I can use that."