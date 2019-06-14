Review: Boston Court Pasadena’s ‘Ladies’ presents a puzzle of female empowerment

And her argument — which boils down to a claim that men in the 18th century treated women like furniture and weren’t satisfying sexual partners — is itself a bit simplistic, and she knows it, but she’s not going to feel bad about it, because “history is written by the winners, and I want to be a winner.” Her overall message seems to be that it’s just as hard to be a female artist today as it was in the 18th century — but while they were fighting the system, we, having internalized all the misogyny of human history, are fighting ourselves.