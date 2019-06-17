Maria Berrío's dreamlike collages deploy paper like paint

The show is appropriately titled “A Cloud’s Roots,” which is an oxymoron of sorts, evoking an impossible suspension. It’s a poetic evocation of the immigrant experience, both floating and grounded. In a collage of the same name, two women stand resolutely in front of one of Berrío’s spreading trees. It may very well be holding up the clouds, which glower with the promise of a storm. And yet the women, like the tree, stand unperturbed, defiant. Never mind the inhospitable soil, they are here to stay.