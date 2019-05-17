Review: For Pacific Symphony, a Ravel opera and a tribute to a cellist, delivered with soul

In a curious program note, the production’s director, Robert Neu, described the work as little known. There may not have been any notable local performances since Simon Rattle conducted it with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, but the opera is, in fact, done by opera companies and orchestras all the time. David Hockney and Maurice Sendak have designed famous productions. Balanchine has choreographed it. André Previn recorded it twice. When Michael Tilson Thomas conducts it with the San Francisco Symphony next month, he will have the opportunity to show Silicon Valley the need for more than band-aid solutions to its societal disruptions.