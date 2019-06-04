The Reprise musical series runs out of money and leaves subscribers hanging

This time around, Seligson promised three small-scale productions of classic but rarely seen shows. The first production, “Sweet Charity,” opened in June 2018 at a cost of $450,000 but ended up losing about $200,000, Seligson said. Stung by the loss, Reprise scrapped plans for “Victor/Victoria” in favor of a September 2018 musical revue that was less expensive to produce, “And the World Goes ’Round,” featuring the songs of John Kander and Fred Ebb. In October, Reprise announced the postponement of the season’s third show, “Grand Hotel,” which had promoted a cast including Sharon Lawrence, Hal Linden and Jonah Platt, brother of “Dear Evan Hansen” star Ben Platt.