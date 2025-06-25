Influencer Liver King arrested in Texas for alleged terroristic threat against Joe Rogan

Liver King, the social media influencer best known online for his carnivorous and “primitive” lifestyle, landed behind bars this week for allegedly picking a fight with podcaster Joe Rogan.

The self-proclaimed “CEO of the ancestral lifestyle” — real name Brian Johnson — was booked Tuesday in Austin, Texas, on suspicion of one count of misdemeanor terroristic threat, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office inmate database. A spokesperson for the Austin Police Department told The Times on Wednesday that detectives learned Tuesday morning that Johnson, 47, had “made threats against Joe Rogan on his Instagram profile.” Detectives reviewed the posts and saw that Johnson was en route to Austin “while continuing to make threatening statements,” the spokesperson said.

Detectives contacted the “Joe Rogan Experience” host who claimed he never interacted with Johnson and felt threatened by Liver King’s online posts. The spokesperson said officials obtained an arrest warrant for Johnson and detained the social media star at an Austin hotel.

Representatives for Johnson and Rogan did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

Liver King booking image. (Austin Police Department)

Before his arrest, Johnson on Monday posted an Instagram video of himself bear-crawling as he calls out Rogan: “I challenge you man-to-man to a fight.” Johnson rambled in his video about his weight, the stakes of this would-be battle and the “real tension” he has with Rogan. Johnson continued to post Instagram videos — some still name-dropping Rogan and some filmed while he’s in a shower — throughout the day, even after he arrived at the hotel in Austin.

Johnson’s Instagram account also posted several lengthy videos documenting the moments prior to his arrest Tuesday. In one clip, Johnson can be seen getting dressed in a burgundy sweatsuit, including a hoodie featuring a design that essentially pits his brand logo against that of the “Joe Rogan Experience.” Videos also see Johnson haphazardly picking up dishes and various items — including a screwdriver and a multi-tool — as he instructs someone off-camera to keep recording.

A second video shows Johnson huddling and praying with his family in the hotel room before officers escort him down a hallway and into an elevator. In the most recent video posted to Johnson’s account, the person off-screen explains to the influencer’s wife that her husband will be “in and out” and will “need to see a judge before he is dismissed.” They exit the hotel and approach the law enforcement vehicle, where officers are seen securing Johnson into the back seat.

Police told The Times it is investigating the incident. Johnson’s surety-bail bond is set for $20,000.