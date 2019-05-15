Look into Roy Dowell’s paintings long enough, and what you see begins to change

There’s so much going on — and going off — in Dowell’s quietly electrifying paintings that it takes some time before you notice that just about everything in them is a circle, a triangle or a rectangle. Those shapes are the building blocks of geometric abstraction, an early 20th-century style of painting that was radical, utopian and short-lived. Its roots go back to Cézanne, who believed that cylinders, spheres and cones were the only shapes painters needed to make images that captured the majesty of nature.