The jeweled belt made with egg cartons and Mylar, plus other splendid sculpture from Tim Hawkinson

Transformation serves as both strategy and subject for the L.A.-based artist. He elevates the common into the dazzling. Egg cartons and berry baskets sheathed in Mylar become diamonds in an oversize, jeweled belt. Strips of the metalized polyester are looped and woven into an “Invisibility Cloak,” a ghostly, shimmering pelt suspended from the ceiling and empowered to disguise the known as unknowable.