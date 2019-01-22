Review: Marvel Universe, this is not. A peek inside Trenton Doyle Hancock's Moundverse

It all started when Hancock was 7. At a family dinner one evening, he was composing the mashed potatoes, peas and beef on his plate into tidy mounds as he watched his parents deftly scoop all three foods onto single forkfuls and eat them. Hancock lacked the dexterity to do that with his spoon. But the image stuck with him. As did the idea that being a grownup meant putting different things together.