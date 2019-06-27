Upright Citizens Brigade brings its 55-hour improv comedy marathon to L.A.

“There was that devil-may-care, sort of punk-rock ethos,” Walsh said of his early improv days in Chicago. “We did a bit where, like, supposedly Besser and Ian lost a bet, and they had to eat a can of dog food. We just bought corned beef hash, but ultimately the audience was experiencing someone eating a can of dog food, as laid out. But it’s just kind of a bummer, and it gives you such a nausea reaction. It’s like: That’s a bad bit.”