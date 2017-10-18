Advertisement

Reflecting on Yayoi Kusama at the Broad museum

Oct 18, 2017 | 6:00 AM
"Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors" opens Sataurday at the Broad museum in downtown L.A., but The Times got an early look at the exhibition on Monday and Tuesday. Here's what we saw.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
