Israeli actor Yehezkel Lazarov is a Tevye for modern times in ‘Fiddler on the Roof’

At first, I didn’t understand how deeply this story is part of my roots. Then, one month ago, my grandmother died at 94 and I started thinking about it more. She came to Israel from a small Jewish community in Russia and when you imagine Anatevka, it was similar to where she lived. She and my grandfather fled Russia with all their brothers and sisters, and I remember hearing about how they had to run away and to hide on their way to Israel. It isn’t just the story of “Fiddler.” People actually lived these stories.