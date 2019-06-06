The La Brea Tar Pits are getting a makeover. Here's why

The adjacent Los Angeles County Museum of Art, just west of the tar pits, is expected to break ground next year on a new building. That design was altered at least once because of the ecological sensitivities of the tar pits: In 2014, architect Peter Zumthor had to reconceive the building’s shape so that one of its wings wouldn’t cast shadows over the tar lake, which contains ice age fossils. (The La Brea Tar Pits is still the site of active paleontological excavations.)