SoCal museum listings, April 21-28: A salute to hip-hop and more

Openings

En Iwamura: Legacy in the Vault Ceramics by the Kyoto-born artist. American Museum of Ceramic Art, 399 N. Garey Ave., Pomona. Now through June 30. Closed Mon.-Tue. $5, $7; 12 and under, free. (909) 865-3146. www.amoca.org

Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop Iconic images of rap stars including Notorious B.I.G., Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West and Salt-N-Pepa, plus documentary footage, rare videos, memorabilia, etc. (starts Fri.; ends Aug. 18). Also on display: “Photoville LA,” featuring exhibitions in repurposed shipping containers, photo cubes and lightboxes, plus talks, workshops and more (April 26-28 and May 2-5 only). Annenberg Space for Photography, 2000 Avenue of the Stars, Century City. Closed Mon.-Tue. Free. (213) 403-3000. www.annenbergphotospace.org