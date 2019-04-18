Weekend Picks: ‘Fiddler,’ ‘Falsettos,’ Stravinsky and more

What to do this weekend? For theater fans, the national tours of the musicals “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Falsettos” have arrived in L.A., the campus drama “The Niceties” is in Westwood, and “Native Son” has its final performances in Culver City. Music lovers might enjoy another round of Stravinsky with Esa-Pekka Salonen and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, or sitar player Anoushka Shankar. If it’s dance you seek, Ballet Preljocaj slides into Northridge.
Fiddle me this
A tradition-loving Jewish milkman raises five daughters in czarist Russia in “Fiddler on the Roof.” The national tour of the Broadway musical makes the first of two SoCal stops at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday; other dates through May 5. $35 and up. (800) 982-2787. www.hollywoodpantages.com. (The tour then heads to Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, where it will run May 7-19.)
Off the wall
Ballet Preljocaj is back with “La Fresque (The Painting on the Wall),” choreographer and company founder Angelin Preljocaj’s fantastical full-length work inspired by a Chinese folktale about a painting come to life. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. 8 p.m. Thursday. $39 and up. (818) 677-3000. www.TheSoraya.org
Acrimony in academia
Issues of race, class, power and privilege come to the fore when a white female college professor clashes with an ambitious black female student in the West Coast premiere of Eleanor Burgess’ drama “The Niceties.” Geffen Playhouse, Gil Cates Theater, 10886 Le Conte Ave., Westwood. 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday; other dates through May 12. $30-$120. (310) 208-5454. www.geffenplayhouse.com
Salonen, Sellars, Stravinsky
Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor laureate Esa-Pekka Salonen continues his Stravinsky run with a program that includes a Peter Sellars-directed staging of “Perséphone,” the Russian composer’s take on the ancient Greek myth. With the Los Angeles Master Chorale, the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, dancers from Amrita Performing Arts and others. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, 11 a.m. Friday. $20-$194. (323) 850-2000. www.laphil.com
Singing it loud and proud
The national tour of “Falsettos,” Lincoln Center Theater’s revival of William Finn and James Lapine’s Tony-winning musical about a neurotic gay Jewish man and those closest to him, has arrived at the Ahmanson Theatre. 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday; other dates through May 19. $30-$135. (213) 972-4400. www.centertheatregroup.org
Have sitar, will travel
Anoushka Shankar — composer, sitar player and daughter of legendary Indian musician Ravi Shankar — performs with her ensemble in back-to-back shows. Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. 8 p.m. Thursday. $63-$90. (858) 459-3728. www.theconrad.org. Also at Royce Hall, UCLA, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. 8 p.m. Saturday. $29-$69. (310) 825-2101. www.cap.ucla.edu
Unfortunate ‘Son’
An African American youth struggles to escape his circumstances in “Native Son,” a remount of the Antaeus Theater Company production that closes out this year’s edition of Center Theatre Group’s Block Party series. Nambi E. Kelley’s stage adaptation based on the classic Richard Wright novel is an L.A. Times Critics’ Choice. Kirk Douglas Theatre, 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City. 8 p.m. Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Sunday; other dates through April 28. $25-$77. (213) 628-2772. www.CenterTheatreGroup.org