Weekend Picks: ‘Fiddler,’ ‘Falsettos,’ Stravinsky and more

A tradition-loving Jewish milkman raises five daughters in czarist Russia in “Fiddler on the Roof.” The national tour of the Broadway musical makes the first of two SoCal stops at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday; other dates through May 5. $35 and up. (800) 982-2787. www.hollywoodpantages.com. (The tour then heads to Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, where it will run May 7-19.)