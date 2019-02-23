SoCal dance listings, Feb. 24-March 3: Ailey II at Pepperdine and more

Martha Graham Dance Company The company joins forces with L.A.-based modern music collective wildUp for the world premiere of Pam Tanowitz’s “Untitled (Souvenir)” set to music by Pulitzer Prize-winner Caroline Shaw; program also includes Pontus Lidberg’s “Woodland” and the Graham classics “Secular Games” and “Chronicle.” Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Sat., 8 p.m. $39 and up. (818) 677-3000.