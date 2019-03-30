SoCal dance listings, March 31-April 7: Inland Pacific Ballet’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ and more

Shen Yun 2019 Touring show celebrates traditional Chinese music, dance and culture. The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara. Sun., 1 p.m. Also at Fred Kavli Theatre, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Tue., 7:30 p.m.; Wed., 2 and 7:30 p.m. And, Bridges Auditorium, Pomona College, 450 N. College Way, Claremont. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m. $80 and up. (800) 880-0188. www.shenyun.com (Also at other area venues through May 5)
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater The company marks its 60th anniversary with four distinct programs that include West Coast premieres, new productions and classic repertory: “Trailblazers” (Wed., Sat., 7:30 p.m.), “Bold Visions” (Thu., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.), “Timeless Ailey” (Fri., next Sun., 7:30 p.m.) and “Musical Inspirations” (Sat., 2 p.m.). The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. $34 and up. (213) 972-0711. www.musiccenter.org
Small Gestures Intimate soiree with Donna Sternberg & Dancers. Lia Skidmore Gallery, B-4, Bergamot Station, 2525 Michigan Ave., Santa Monica. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $15, $20. (800) 838-3006.
Cinderella Ballet Repertory Theatre presents the Prokofiev classic. Golden West College Mainstage Theater, 15751 Gothard St., Huntington Beach. Sat., 7 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $16, $20. (714) 846-0215.
The Little Mermaid Inland Pacific Ballet combines dance and puppetry for this family-friendly take on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale. Fox Performing Arts Center, 3801 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside. Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $24 and up; discounts available. www.ipballet.org (Also in Rancho Cucamonga, April 13-14, and Claremont, April 27-28)
Mayumana: Currents In its West Coast debut, Israeli troupe Mayumana reenacts the rivalry between inventors Thomas Edison and Nikola Tesla in this multimedia-enhanced show. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $39 and up. (714) 556-2787. www.scfta.org
Tap Dance Widows Club Louise Reichlin & Dancers reprises this multimedia-enhanced show. Culver City Senior Center, 4095 Overland Ave., Culver City. Next Sun., 1:30 p.m. Free. (310) 253-6700.