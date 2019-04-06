SoCal dance listings, April 7-14: Los Angeles Dance Festival, Pacifíco Dance Company and more

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater The acclaimed company ends its engagement with the programs “Bold Visions” (Sun., 2 p.m.) and “Timeless Ailey” (Sun., 7:30 p.m.). The Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. $34 and up. (213) 972-0711. www.musiccenter.org
Cinderella Ballet Repertory Theatre presents the Prokofiev classic. Golden West College Mainstage Theater, 15751 Gothard St., Huntington Beach. Sun., 2 p.m. $16, $20. (714) 846-0215.
The Little Mermaid Inland Pacific Ballet combines dance and puppetry for this family-friendly take on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale. Fox Performing Arts Center, 3801 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside. Sun., 2 p.m. Also at Lewis Family Playhouse, 12505 Cultural Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga. Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $24 and up; discounts available. www.ipballet.org (Also in Claremont, April 27-28)
Tap Dance Widows Club Louise Reichlin & Dancers reprise this multimedia-enhanced show. Culver City Senior Center, 4095 Overland Ave., Culver City. Sun., 1:30 p.m. Free. (310) 253-6700.
Shen Yun 2019 Touring show celebrates traditional Chinese dance, music and culture. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Wed., 7:30 p.m.; Thu., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 p.m. $80 and up. (800) 880-0188. www.shenyun.com (Also at other area venues through May 5)
Los Angeles Dance Festival 7th-annual showcase features Ate9, Backhausdance, BodyTraffic, BrockusRED, Diavolo, Invertigo Dance Theatre, Pennington Dance Group, Kevin Williamson + Company and many others; schedules at www.LAdanceFest.org. Luckman Theatre, Luckman Fine Arts Complex, Cal-State University Los Angeles, 5151 State University Drive, L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8:30 p.m.; next Sun., 6:30 p.m. $25-$55; student rush, $15. (323) 343-6600.
Extra Ancestral A celebration of the African diaspora in L.A. features performers including Viver Brasil Dance Company. Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $20. (310) 440-4500. www.skirball.org
Pacifíco Dance Company Traditional and contemporary Mexican dance. Smothers Theatre, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $20 and up. (310) 506-4522. www.arts.pepperdine.edu