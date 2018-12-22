Advertisement

The week ahead in SoCal dance, Dec. 23-30: 'The Nutcracker' with Long Beach Ballet, others

By Matt Cooper
| Listings Coordinator |
Dec 21, 2018 | 5:00 PM
Long Beach Ballet performs the holiday favorite "The Nutcracker" at the Long Beach Performing Arts Center's Terrace Theater. (Katie Ging)

The Nutcracker American Ballet Theatre performs the holiday favorite, accompanied by Pacific Symphony. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 12:30 and 5:30 p.m. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787.

The Nutcracker Anaheim Ballet performs with Symphony Irvine. City National Grove of Anaheim, 2200 E. Katella Ave., Anaheim. Sun., 12:30 and 5:30 p.m. $25-$45. (714) 712-2700.

The Nutcracker Ballet Repertory Theatre performs. Golden West College Mainstage Theater, 15751 Gothard St., Huntington Beach. Sun., 1 and 5 p.m.; Mon., 1 p.m. $16, $20. (714) 895-8150.

The Nutcracker Festival Ballet Theatre performs with guest dancers from New York City Ballet. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Sun., 1 and 6 p.m.; Mon. 11 a.m. $45-$90. (949) 854-4646.

The Nutcracker Inland Pacific Ballet performs. Bridges Auditorium, Pomona College, 450 North College Way, Claremont. Sun., 2 p.m. $23-$62; discounts available. www.IPBallet.org.

The Nutcracker Long Beach Ballet performs with a full symphony orchestra. Terrace Theater, Long Beach Performing Arts Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd, Long Beach. Sun., 2 p.m. $35-$115; discounts available. (877) 852-3177.

The Nutcracker Los Angeles Ballet performs. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Sun., 1 and 5 p.m.; Mon., 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. $31-$99; discounts available. (310) 998-7782.

The Nutcracker Los Angeles Youth Ballet performs with guest dancers Ashley Murphy and Brooklyn Mack. The Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sun., 2 p.m. $25 and up. (818) 243-2539.

The Nutcracker Suite American Contemporary Ballet puts its own spin on the holiday favorite. American Contemporary Ballet, One California Plaza, 18th floor, 300 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 and 5 p.m.; Mon., 1 p.m. $50-$98. www.acbdances.com.

