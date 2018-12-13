Barry Jenkins' two young 'Beale Street' stars became instant 'soul mates'

Layne: There's this line in the book where Baldwin says something like "Tish looks like she needs help." So I had to ask myself what does that look like and feel like and sound like, because I definitely come off as 'Yo, I got this.' I had to not give off that type of energy as Tish. I remember when James Baldwin's family came to the set, they said, "I just want to give you a hug, man. I just want to wrap you up." That's when I knew, "I got it."